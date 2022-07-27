S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse S4 Capital plc's (LON:SFOR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The UK£621m market-cap company announced a latest loss of UK£57m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on S4 Capital's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

S4 Capital is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 British Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£13m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 78%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving S4 Capital's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 39% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are too many aspects of S4 Capital to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place

What is S4 Capital worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business. Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records?

