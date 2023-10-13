S4C boss sacked after alleged abuse of Mike Phillips

A TV boss allegedly told a rugby star his Welsh skills were not good enough and that she could end his career.

Former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips has been part of the S4C team providing coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

The Welsh language broadcaster's chief content officer, Llinos Griffin-Williams, was sacked by the channel following the allegations.

It is understood two incidents took place in France on Saturday.

S4C said: "Llinos Griffin-Williams has left her role as S4C chief content officer after her dismissal following allegations of gross misconduct.

"We will not comment further on the matter."

The first incident is alleged to have happened at a concert, arranged in Nantes to celebrate 40 years of Cardiff music venue Clwb Ifor Bach.

Newyddion S4C understands Ms Griffin-Williams verbally abused Phillips, claiming his Welsh language skills were not good enough and that she could end his career.

Sources have told Newyddion S4C that members of Whisper TV production company were also "threatened" by Ms Griffin-Williams as to how much future work they could expect from S4C.

Whisper TV is responsible for the channel's coverage of the Rugby World Cup.

According to information shared with Newyddion S4C, Ms Griffin-Williams was in Nantes for the Wales v Georgia Rugby World Cup fixture in her role as S4C's chief content officer.

The second altercation is alleged to have happened at another bar in the city.

Ms Griffin-Williams and Phillips have been approached for comment.

S4C's annual report for 2022-23 lists Ms Griffin-Williams' gross pay as £124,000 per annum.

Meanwhile, S4C staff were sent an email from HR on Friday afternoon letting them know that chief executive Sian Doyle was away from work on sick leave.

Director of content and publishing strategy, Geraint Evans, and chief operating officer, Elin Morris, will share responsibilities in the mean time being.

Staff have been asked not to contact Ms Doyle.

Who is Mike Phillips?

Phillips, a first language Welsh speaker who earned 94 caps for Wales, is from a farming family in Bancyfelin, Carmarthenshire.

He began his professional rugby career at the Scarlets and had spells with Cardiff Blues, Ospreys, Bayonne and Racing 92 in France.

The scrum-half was a mainstay of Warren Gatland's Wales sides during his first stint in charge, winning Grand Slams in 2008 and 2012, a Six Nations title in 2013, and helping the side to the semi finals of the 2011 World Cup.

Phillips, who previously dated the singer Duffy, also won five caps for the British and Irish Lions.

He was suspended from the Wales team in 2011 for what was described as "a late night incident" in Cardiff.

After retiring from rugby, he moved to Dubai and has starred in an S4C programme about his life there.

Bullying allegations at S4C

Newyddion S4C has previously reported allegations of "bullying" behaviour at S4C.

A report is due to be published into these allegations, following an investigation which was announced at the start of May.

A former member of staff, who did not want to be named, said previously that the bullying allegations were "all too familiar".

No date has yet been announced for the report's publication.