SA Catana Group (EPA:CATG) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies SA Catana Group (EPA:CATG) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is SA Catana Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that SA Catana Group had €4.09m of debt in February 2019, down from €5.69m, one year before. But it also has €12.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €8.29m net cash.

ENXTPA:CATG Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

How Strong Is SA Catana Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, SA Catana Group had liabilities of €32.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €3.49m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €12.4m in cash and €13.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €9.57m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded SA Catana Group shares are worth a total of €86.9m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, SA Catana Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

And we also note warmly that SA Catana Group grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since SA Catana Group will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While SA Catana Group has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last two years, SA Catana Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 94% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing up

While SA Catana Group does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of €8.3m. The cherry on top was that in converted 94% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in €5.0m. So is SA Catana Group's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of SA Catana Group's earnings per share history for free.