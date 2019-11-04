Are SA Catana Group’s Returns On Capital Worth Investigating?

Today we'll evaluate SA Catana Group (EPA:CATG) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for SA Catana Group:

0.13 = €3.9m ÷ (€63m - €32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2019.)

So, SA Catana Group has an ROCE of 13%.

Does SA Catana Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that SA Catana Group's ROCE is fairly close to the Leisure industry average of 13%. Regardless of where SA Catana Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

SA Catana Group has an ROCE of 13%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That implies the business has been improving. The image below shows how SA Catana Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is SA Catana Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How SA Catana Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

SA Catana Group has total assets of €63m and current liabilities of €32m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 51% of its total assets. SA Catana Group's current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

The Bottom Line On SA Catana Group's ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. SA Catana Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .