What Can We Make Of IT Link SA’s (EPA:ITL) High Return On Capital?

Today we'll evaluate IT Link SA (EPA:ITL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for IT Link:

0.17 = €2.6m ÷ (€33m - €18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, IT Link has an ROCE of 17%.

See our latest analysis for IT Link

Is IT Link's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that IT Link's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 11% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where IT Link sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

IT Link's current ROCE of 17% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 31% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how IT Link's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTPA:ITL Past Revenue and Net Income, August 23rd 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for IT Link.

IT Link's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

IT Link has total liabilities of €18m and total assets of €33m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 54% of its total assets. IT Link has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.