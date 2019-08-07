Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (HKG:178) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (HKG:178), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sa Sa International Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman & CEO Siu Ming Kwok for HK$82m worth of shares, at about HK$3.64 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being HK$1.98). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders paid HK$83m for 22.7m shares purchased. Sa Sa International Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Sa Sa International Holdings insiders own 50% of the company, worth about HK$3.1b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sa Sa International Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Sa Sa International Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Sa Sa International Holdings insiders feel good about the company's future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Sa Sa International Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.