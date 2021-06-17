Saavedra to be sentenced on four felony counts

Jun. 16—A Logansport man will be sentenced next month to the Indiana Department of Correction after a jury found him guilty of attempted rape and child exploitation.

After a two-day trial in Cass Circuit Court, a jury listened to evidence and weighed the findings provided by Cass County Chief Dep. Prosecutor Tom Lupke and defense counsel, Bryan Coulter.

On Tuesday, judgment was handed down against Ladis Orlando Saavedra, 65. He was found guilty of attempted rape, child exploitation, vicarious sexual gratification, and sexual battery.

"At trial, the jury heard evidence that the defendant compelled a minor relative to send pictures of herself performing sexual acts by bribing her with money," said Cass County Prosecuting Attorney Noah Schafer. "After she arrived in the U.S. to live with him, he attempted to force himself on her."

According to Schafer, the charges stemmed from an investigation by the Logansport Police Department. The case against Saavedra was filed in July 2019.

Court documents state that on or about July 15, 2019, Saavedra attempted to have sexual intercourse with a person using imminent threat of force, and he made substantial steps toward commission of the crime.

He also knowingly produced or created a digitized image that included graphic details of a child younger than 18 years old, according to court information.

With the intent to arouse or satisfy Saavedra's sexual desires, he also forced a child younger than 16 years old to perform certain sex acts. Saavedra used force or the threat of imminent force to compel the victim to touching against the victim's will.

Sentencing by Judge Stephen Kitts II on Saavedra's one Level 3 attempted rape felony, two Level 5 felonies of child exploitation and vicarious sexual gratification, and one Level 6 sexual battery felony will be on July 15.

