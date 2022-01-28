Saba’s Weinstein Recommends SPACs, CDS as Fed Tightens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Wittenberg and Jack Pitcher
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boaz Weinstein
    American businessman

(Bloomberg) -- Boaz Weinstein, the hedge-fund founder known for making contrarian bets in arcane markets, has some unorthodox advice for investors worried about rising U.S. interest rates: Load up on SPACs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Special-purpose acquisition companies, one of the red-hot trades during last year’s financial mania, are now so out of favor and so misunderstood by investors that they are undervalued, according to Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management. Many credit derivatives are also looking cheap, he said.

For SPACs, equity investors fear there are too many of the vehicles outstanding and not enough good companies for them to buy. But the securities have an interesting structure that makes them bond-like in many situations, Weinstein said, speaking at a “Best Ideas for 2022” webinar that he hosted on Friday.

The money that SPACs raise is held in a trust and invested in Treasuries, funds that can ultimately get unlocked when the vehicle decides to buy a company. For example instead of backing the purchase, investors can often choose to get their money back at the initial offering price plus accumulated interest.

On top of that, SPACs are sold with warrants that can offer interesting returns, either if they are sold immediately or if the company gains value.

“SPACs are misunderstood because they’re fixed-income products,” Weinstein said.

Cheap Hedge

Meanwhile, credit derivatives offer a relatively cheap way to hedge against broad market calamities, Weinstein said. Risk premiums on corporate bonds have only widened a touch this month while the U.S. stock market has dropped.

But the corporate debt market may be too complacent about risks now as the Federal Reserve tightens the money supply and starts shrinking its balance sheet, Weinstein said. The market for company debt is much bigger than it was two decades ago, and dealers hold far fewer of the bonds than they used to, meaning when investors look to sell their holdings, prices can fall quickly, he said. Credit derivatives can offer cheap protection against these moves, he said.

“What’s unusual today is a VIX at 30 and credit spreads this low,” Weinstein said, referring to the equity market volatility index that’s seen as a fear gauge and has jumped this month.

Saba isn’t new to SPACs, and had invested in more than 400 of the companies as of October. Last year, it quickly sold its entire stake of unrestricted stock in blank-check company Digital World Acquisition Corp. after discovering it planned to merge with former President Donald Trump’s new media venture.

Technicals Matter

While company credit quality may remain strong in the coming months, Weinstein said that market technicals will continue to take precedence over fundamentals, a trend that was laid bare by the meme-stock run-up witnessed roughly a year ago, he said.

“Technicals matter more than ever before,” he said. “All of a sudden things can be willed to where they go to.”

Technical drivers are especially noticeable in credit default swap markets, Weinstein said, adding that some swaps trade at prices that don’t make sense fundamentally.

“I feel like such an odd duck in these credit conventions, because people are just talking fundamentals. It’s not how I think the credit market trades,” Weinstein said.

Opportunities still abound in credit, and the “great mispricing” in corporate fixed income that existed before the pandemic still exists today, Weinstein said. “Overall, it’s extraordinary. All it takes is a significant downward move in the market for it to really express itself.”

(Updates with detail on SPAC redemptions in fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks That Have Soared as the Market Sank: Are They Buys Now?

    It's hard for any stock to deliver positive gains while the market is falling. Molecular Partners' (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares have skyrocketed more than 40% year to date. On Jan. 10, Molecular Partners and Novartis announced positive results from their Empathy phase 2 study of ensovibep in treating acute COVID-19 patients.

  • You Can Pick Up 15 Of Last Year's Top Stocks For A Steal Now

    Wishing you owned one of the S&P 500 stocks that ruled last year? You're in luck and can add them to your list — and spend a fraction.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Triple Your Money Over the Next Decade

    An undervalued car retailer, asset manager, and artificial intelligence leader are promising candidates.

  • Analysts Slash Teradyne Price Target Post Q4 Results

    Analysts slashed price targets on Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER), including some rating downgrades post issuing lackluster Q1 outlook after Q4 results. Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho downgraded Teradyne to Hold from Buy with a price target of $120, down from $170 (8.4% upside). The company provided "weak" guidance for the first half of 2022 as revenue from its crucial mobility customer will likely decline more than 50% this year. The analyst adds that while the delayed transition to 3nm was already

  • Risk of Rapid-Fire Fed Hikes Stirs Warning of Deeper Market Pain

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s intended rate-hike path could be upset if financial conditions tighten too quickly, according to a former official of the U.S. central bank.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000

  • Kohl's (KSS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Kohl's (KSS) closed at $59.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day.

  • Bitcoin Miner Greenidge’s NY Power Plant Permit Delayed: Report

    The decision by the Department of Environmental Conservation will now come by the end of March.

  • Apple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is planning a new service that will let small businesses accept payments directly on their iPhones without any extra hardware, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Briefed by Biden Te

  • Is Google’s ‘phenomenal’ fiscal run about to end?

    A phenomenal fiscal year for Alphabet Inc. is about to close, and there are concerns that the future isn't as rosy.

  • U.S. Sees ‘Significant Casualties’ in an Attack: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s posture on Ukraine’s border hasn’t escalated since last spring, and warnings of an imminent invasion by Moscow are damaging the economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Brie

  • A Bomb Cyclone Threatens to Dump Snow in NYC and Bring Blizzards Along Atlantic Coast

    (Bloomberg) -- New York and New England braced for this winter’s biggest storm yet, as airlines canceled flights, cities readied snow plows and officials urged residents to ride out the next 24 hours at home.Most Read from BloombergStocks Roar Back With Best Day Since June 2020: Markets WrapApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosWall Street Briefed by Bi

  • 3 reasons why Amazon should spend billions to buy Kohl's: analyst

    Suddenly, struggling Kohl's is a hot commodity.

  • BofA Sees ‘Zero Capitulation’ as Stock Funds Take In $17 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The brutal selloff this week isn’t scaring investors from putting their money in the stock market. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapMike Lynch Loses $5 Billion Court Fight With HP Over AutonomyIn the week that pushed the S&P 500 Index to the verge

  • How to stop your new TV from tracking what you watch

    Your TV is tracking you. Here's how to stop it.

  • Security robot maker Knightscope's stock posted a 176% gain after its disappointing debut

    Announcing a new Fortune 500 customer was all it took for Knightscope to boost its shares well past their public offering price.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Crashing, and That's Great News for Growth Investors

    Ever since Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released strong earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 on Nov. 17, 2021, the stock has been going downhill, due to a variety of factors out of the company's control. Shares of the graphics card specialist are down 30% since its Q3 report as the strong probability of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the crash in cryptocurrencies has weighed on investor sentiment. After all, interest rate hikes are bad news for richly valued companies such as Nvidia as rising U.S. Treasury yields mean that investors can get more returns by shifting their money to safer assets.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing $200,000 in this basket of dividend stocks should earn you $12,800 in passive income in 2022.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 89% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    For a long time, several high-growth companies have opted to prioritize market share over profitability. To create wealth, retail investors must learn to separate the wheat from the chaff -- growth companies that create long-term value from those that destroy shareholder value. Shares of mobile gaming and esports platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are currently down by over 89% from their all-time high of $46.30 on February 5, 2021.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.