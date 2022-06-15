Sabattus driver charged in fatal Lisbon Street collision

Jun. 15—LEWISTON — A Sabattus man has been charged with manslaughter in last week's crash on Lisbon Street that claimed the life of an Auburn woman, Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said Tuesday.

Ryan Curran, 37, is expected to be arraigned on numerous charges at 1 p.m. Wednesday in 8th District Court, St. Laurent, public information officer, said.

Shari Williams, 60, of Auburn died in the backseat of a car when a truck driven by Curran struck it from behind at Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard on June 8, police said.

Curran was arrested at the scene on a charge of violating his probation and has been held at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn since.

On Monday, he was also charged with manslaughter and operating after license suspension, along with a probation hold, St. Laurent said. Bail is set at $50,000.

Curran has a criminal history that includes convictions for driving while intoxicated and drug trafficking, according to state court records.