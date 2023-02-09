Sabattus man charged in August crash that injured Greene family

Feb. 8—AUBURN — A Sabattus man faces seven charges stemming from an August crash in Sabattus that injured several people.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted Nicholas Hebert, 34, on Tuesday on four felony counts, including aggravated criminal operating under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger, operating after revocation and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, each charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

He also was charged with criminal operating under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger and operating after suspension, all misdemeanors.

Police said the car Hebert was driving about 8 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2022, crossed the double-yellow line on Crowley Road in Sabattus into oncoming traffic.

The car sideswiped a minivan driven by Ronald Cadima Camara, 34, of Greene, police said.

Herbert's car collided head-on into a Dodge Dakota driven by Michael Ratcliff, 32, of Lewiston, who was evaluated at the scene and released, police said.

Hebert, who was alone in his vehicle, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the minivan and seven other family members ranging in age from 10 months to 57 years old were injured.

Several of them were taken to a Lewiston hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Hebert was served with a warrant on the charges Tuesday at Androscoggin County Jail where he is in custody.