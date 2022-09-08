Sabattus man charged in fatal crash in Lewiston

Sep. 7—LEWISTON — A Sabattus man was indicted Wednesday on 20 charges in an early June crash on Lisbon Street that claimed the life of an Auburn woman.

Ryan M. Curran, 38, was indicted by an Androsocoggin County grand jury on a charge of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of driving to endanger, four counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, four counts of driving while intoxicated, four counts of driving with a suspended license.

Curran is accused of causing the June 8 wreck that claimed the life of Shari Williams, 60, who had been stopped at a light at Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard when Curran's truck plowed into her from behind.

Police said the 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Curran was inbound on Lisbon Street "at a high rate of speed" when it struck Williams' Volvo from behind. The impact forced the Volvo into a cargo van. The wreckage was so severe and the victims so numerous, extra ambulances had to be sent from Auburn and Lisbon.

Williams was found dead in the back seat of her car when rescue crews arrived. Other passengers were also examined for injuries, although none were considered life-threatening.

Curran, who has five criminal convictions dating back to 2010, including drug possession, operating under the influence of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, was arrested at the scene on a charge of violating probation. He was later charged with manslaughter, and additional charges were filed before the grand jury met Wednesday.

The aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges take into account the injuries caused to three other victims who were hurt in the crash.

Witnesses reported that in the immediate aftermath of the wreck, Curran ran into a nearby convenience store and threw away a crack pipe. At an earlier hearing, prosecutors said Curran admitted as much but also noted that he didn't throw away suboxone wrappers or a second pipe.

Curran was free on $50,000 cash bail Wednesday. He was ordered by the court to remain under house arrest and only leave home for work or medical or legal matters.