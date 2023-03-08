Sabattus man charged in November car chases

Mar. 7—AUBURN — A Sabattus man who police said led them on three chases within 12 hours last November was charged Tuesday by a grand jury with nearly a dozen crimes.

On Nov. 11, 2022, Diego Martinez, 32, is accused of stealing a car and smashing it through a garage door while a Maine State Police tactical team had surrounded a home at 573 Sabattus Road to serve several warrants.

That action led to a police chase in Sabattus through Lewiston, at one point driving at 100 mph the wrong way down a Lewiston Street, then ending with Martinez crashing on Washington Street in Auburn and fleeing on foot.

Later that day, deputies from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office chased another vehicle through Poland and into Oxford, when the vehicle crashed near the Oxford Plains Speedway.

The driver reportedly fled on foot. Police at the scene said there was evidence the driver had been Martinez.

Less than an hour later, Martinez was reportedly seen fleeing north in another vehicle.

Five felony charges include theft by unauthorized taking of a Toyota Camry, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He also is charged with passing a roadblock and two counts of eluding an officer, each felony charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

Misdemeanor charges include driving to endanger, operating after suspension and creating a police standoff.

Martinez had remained at large for more than a month.

Maine State Police, with the assistance of Waterville police, coordinated a tactical operation Dec. 20, 2022, to capture Martinez in Waterville.

A summons was issued on the charges brought by the Androscoggin County grand jury.