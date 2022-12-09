Sabattus man in court on crash-related charges

Dec. 9—LEWISTON — A Sabattus man appeared in court Wednesday on charges related to an Aug. 11 crash that injured several people.

Nicholas Hebert, 34, was charged with three felonies stemming from the crash, including criminal operating under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving to endanger and operating after suspension resulting in accident with injury.

Each charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, if Hebert is convicted.

He also is charged with reckless conduct, operating under the influence, driving to endanger and operating while license is suspended or revoked, all misdemeanors.

Because some of the charges are felonies, 8th District Court Judge Susan Driscoll didn't ask Hebert to enter any pleas to the charges.

In order for felony charges to proceed to trial, a grand jury must hand up an indictment or the defendant must waive presentation of the charges to a grand jury.

Judge Driscoll appointed an attorney to represent Hebert on the charges.

Hebert said he hoped to hire an attorney because of the "serious allegations."

He remained free on his personal recognizance, but is barred from having alcohol for which he can be searched and tested if suspected of violating that bail condition.

Police said Hebert was driving at about 8 p.m. on Crowley Road when the car he was driving crossed the double-yellow line into ongoing traffic.

The car sideswiped a minivan driven by Ronald Cadima Camara, 34, of Greene, police said.

Herbert's car collided head-on into a Dodge Dakota driven by Michael Ratcliff, 32, of Lewiston, according to police. He was evaluated at the scene and released.

Hebert, who was alone in his vehicle, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The driver of the minivan and seven other family members ranging in age from 10 months to 57 years old were injured.

Several of them were taken to a Lewiston hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.