Sabattus man denies charges from fatal crash

Sep. 22—AUBURN — A Sabattus man on Wednesday denied 20 charges stemming from an early June crash on Lisbon Street in Lewiston that claimed the life of an Auburn woman.

Ryan M. Curran, 38, appeared in Androscoggin County Superior Court where he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and 16 other felony charges, including three counts of aggravated assault and four counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors argued Wednesday on their motion that Curran's bail should be changed from $50,000 cash to $75,000 cash.

Assistant District Attorney Katherine Bozeman also argued that Curran shouldn't be allowed to put up $100,000 worth of real estate as bail.

Curran's bail conditions include house arrest, with permission to leave home only for medical, legal and work commitments.

Bozeman argued he shouldn't be allowed to go to work, an exception that renders the house arrest nearly moot, she said.

Tim Zerillo, Curran's attorney, said bail should only be amended if there was a change in circumstances in the case, according to state law.

He argued that the Androscoggin County grand jury returning an indictment with additional charges earlier this month doesn't constitute a change in circumstances where the lead charge remained unchanged.

Justice Harold Stewart II agreed, ordering Curran's bail remain as previously set.

No-contact provisions with several victims from the crash were added to the conditions of Curran's release.

Curran is accused of causing the June 8 wreck that claimed the life of Shari Williams, 60, who had been stopped at a light at Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard when Curran's truck plowed into her from behind.

Police said the 2000 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Curran was inbound on Lisbon Street "at a high rate of speed" when it struck Williams' Volvo from behind. The impact forced the Volvo into a cargo van. The wreckage was so severe and the victims so numerous, extra ambulances had to be sent from Auburn and Lisbon.

Williams was found dead in the back seat of her car when rescue crews arrived. Other passengers were also examined for injuries, although none were considered life-threatening.

Curran, who has five criminal convictions dating back to 2010, including drug possession, operating under the influence of drugs and trafficking in prison contraband, was arrested at the scene on a charge of violating probation. He was later charged with manslaughter, and additional charges were filed before the grand jury met Wednesday.

The aggravated assault and reckless conduct charges take into account the injuries caused to three other victims who were hurt in the crash.

Witnesses reported that in the immediate aftermath of the wreck, Curran ran into a nearby convenience store and threw away a crack pipe. At an earlier hearing, prosecutors said Curran admitted as much but also noted that he didn't throw away suboxone wrappers or a second pipe.