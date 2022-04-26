Sabattus teen treated for minor injuries after a car hits him

Apr. 26—SABATTUS — A 14-year-old boy was left with minor injuries after a car struck him Monday afternoon, said patrol officer Richard Stanton of the Sabattus Police Department.

At approximately 4:18 p.m., Richard Pullen, 57, of Lewiston was driving toward Grove Street on Crowley Road in a red 2015 Mazda 3 sedan when he struck the boy crossing the street.

The boy was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with road rash and bruising but no serious injuries, Stanton said.

The boy, a Sabattus resident, was waiting for his mother to pick him up on the side of the road after his bicycle broke down, Stanton said.

Once the bicycle was secure in the bed of the mother's white Chevrolet pickup, facing in the opposite direction of Pullen toward Route 9, the boy crossed the street again and was struck.

Pullen was also examined by medical personnel on the scene due to shock from the incident, said Stanton.