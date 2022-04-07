Sabattus woman gets 5 years in prison in child sex crime

Apr. 7—SOUTH PARIS — A 37-year-old Sabattus woman was sentenced to five years in prison for her role in the gross sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl three years ago.

Bethany Ringuette was found guilty by an Oxford County Superior Court judge in January.

She was acquitted of the charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Ringuette was not the primary offender in the case, but assisted her boyfriend in committing the crime, prosecutors said.

She was sentenced March 31.

After her release from prison, Ringuette will be on supervised release for 10 years during which she must have no contact with the victim in the case as well as anyone younger than 16, except for her children, or as allowed by her probation officer.

Ringuette also must register for life as a sex offender.

She and her boyfriend, Travis Walker, 31, of Bethel, were arrested in the summer of 2019. Walker was convicted of gross sexual assault and other charges last year and is serving seven years in prison.

Rumford police investigated the assaults on the then-8-year-old girl, which they said occurred between February and May 2019 at an apartment in Rumford.

In court documents, police said Walker showed the girl explicit videos on his cellphone before assaulting her. After assaulting her, police said, Walker gave her money and bought her snacks at a convenience store. The girl told police Walker assaulted her more than once.

Ringuette, identified in the police report as Walker's girlfriend, was present during one of the assaults and recorded it on her cellphone, according to court documents.