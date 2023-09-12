Sabb-Visga hearings delayed as federal case claims priority

Judge Michael West said he would have to either dismiss the case or grant the defendants lower bail if delays continued.

The St. Clair County prosecutor's case against Austin and Todd Sabb-Visga for child sexual abuse is being delayed over a custody dispute with federal prosecutors.

Defense Attorney Joseph Kanan, representing Austin Sabb-Visga at a pretrial conference Monday, said his client could not attend in person because he had been told by the U.S. Marshals Service that Austin would not be transferred to St. Clair County for court proceedings until his federal charges were settled.

Austin attended his hearing via video from the Sanilac County Jail.

Brian Thomas, who is representing Todd Sabb-Visga, indicated his client was in the same situation. Todd did not appear in person or via video.

Though the couple lived in St. Clair County running an equestrian facility, they are being held in the Sanilac County jail for their federal case.

At the state level, Austin and Todd have been charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and have been charged in federal court for multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children and distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Kanan and Thomas both requested a six week extension to the pretrial conference since their clients could not attend proceedings in person.

Circuit Court Judge Michael West agreed to delay the proceedings to Oct. 23, but said he would not do so indefinitely.

"I'm not going to keep this case, or any other case, on my docket waiting for some other jurisdiction to do something," West said.

West said that if hearings in the case continued to be delayed, he would have to either lower bond or dismiss the charges without prejudice, to be refiled after the federal case was resolved. Both defendants are being held on $1 million bail.

As Todd's case was called, West quickly told Thomas he assumed he was raising the same concern and issued the same six week extension.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

Both defendant's are scheduled to appear in St. Clair County Court at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. A pretrial conference is scheduled in the federal case for 1 p.m. Oct. 10.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Sabb-Visga hearings delayed as federal case claims priority