Sabert Corporation Expands Sustainable Food Packaging Offerings with the Launch of New Kraft Collection

SAYREVILLE, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabert Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions has announced the launch of its new product line, the Kraft Collection.

Kraft Collection - Dining Trays

Sabert's Kraft Collection consists of an array of corrugated and paperboard food packaging solutions made with a variety of materials, which are recyclable, compostable and contain post-consumer fiber content, underscoring Sabert's long-standing commitment to sustainability. The versatile collection covers a wide variety of solutions for all operator needs including:

Delivery Solutions

The Kraft Collection's delivery solutions offer operators and their customers unmatched confidence in food safety. The collection includes meal inserts with intuitive dividers that allow food and beverages to be packed in the same, secure, to-go bag.

From single-serve hot beverage sleeves to multi-beverage caddies to bulk containers for catering, the Kraft Collection offers solutions for safe and easy transport of all beverages while also providing operators the ability to promote their brand through custom printing.

A variety of clamshells and trays designed to be sturdy and presentation ready. These products are naturally grease resistant making them a versatile solution for a wide range of foods.

An assortment of sturdy catering trays and boxes to ensure seamless transport of entrees without worrying about losing food integrity or heat. The Kraft Collection catering solutions offer operators the opportunity to promote their brand through Sabert's custom printing options.

"We are very happy to announce the addition of the Kraft Collection to our already extensive product portfolio", said Kathleen Deignan, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sabert Corporation. "The high demand for off-premise dining coupled with the strong desire to minimize environmental impact has driven the need for sustainable packaging solutions. The Kraft Collection offers the perfect balance of sustainability, performance, and versatility to help operators make a positive and lasting impression on customers."

The Kraft Collection joins six other product collections in Sabert's portfolio all of which boast innovative food packaging solutions that prioritize sustainability, performance, and safety. To learn more about the Kraft Collection, please visit https://sabert.com/products/collections/kraft.

About Sabert

Sabert is a leading global manufacturer of innovative food packaging products and solutions. The company was founded in 1983 on a single mission: to enhance and advance the way people enjoy food. Headquartered in Sayreville, New Jersey, Sabert operates North American facilities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia as well as manufacturing facilities in Nivelles, Belgium and Zhongshan, China. Using its proprietary Packaging Value Model™, Sabert combines deep insights about food lifecycles and consumer lifestyles, with fast and flexible production capabilities. Its industry-leading product designs encompass all five areas of innovative packaging: Performance, Presentation, Safety, Sustainability and Economics. For more information, visit sabert.com.