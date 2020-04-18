SÃO PAULO, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp") hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Sanitation and Energy Regulatory Agency of the State of São Paulo (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Saneamento e Energia do Estado de São Paulo) disclosed Resolutions nº 985 and nº 991.

Resolutions nº 985 suspends, on an exceptional and transitory basis, from May to December 2020, the payment of the TRCF - Regulation, Control and Inspection Fee, paid by Sabesp. During this period, Sabesp's transfer to ARSESP will decrease from 0.50% to 0.25% of annual revenues. The postponed transfers will be monetarily adjusted and paid in 24 equal monthly installments starting in January 2021.

Resolution nº 991 provides for the suspension of the implementation of the Four-year Research and Technological Development Program for Innovation in Sanitation Services scheduled for May 2020, according to Resolution 920/2019, for May 2021. The value of the Authorized Amount of financial resources for the year 2020 (Cycle 2017-2020), inflation-adjusted by the accumulated IPCA of 2020, will integrate the calculation of the Authorized Amount to be invested in the years 2021 and 2022.

The above-mentioned documents are available on the Sabesp website, in the Investor Relations area, attached to this Notice.

IR Contacts:

Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)

Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp---notice-to-the-market-301043098.html

SOURCE Sabesp