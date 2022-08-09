Chemicals Giant Sabic Posts Profit But Says Margins Squeezed

Reema Alothman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chemicals behemoth Saudi Basic Industries Corp. reported a 3.8% increase in quarterly earnings, but warned profit margins will remain “under pressure” as costs climb.

Prices of products such as polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride -- used to make everything from plastics to building materials -- have jumped as economies recover from the pandemic, boosting demand. Yet a supply-chain squeeze has pushed up expenses for producers.

Sabic, as the Saudi Arabian company is known, said net income rose to 7.93 billion riyals ($2.1 billion) in the second quarter from 7.64 billion riyals a year earlier. Revenue climbed 32% to 56 billion riyals, beating analysts’ estimates.

The Riyadh-based company, controlled by oil giant Saudi Aramco, said the results reflect higher selling prices and sales volumes, despite rising costs for feedstock and distribution. It gave a cautious outlook for the rest of the year amid fears of a flagging global economy.

“Due to slowdown in global GDP growth, lockdowns in China, conflict in Europe and continued supply-chain challenges, we expect margins to be under pressure in the second half of 2022,” Sabic said in a statement.

Competitors such as BASF SE have faced similar logistical constraints, while also warning of a slowing economy.

Saudi Arabia wants firms like Sabic -- the world’s largest chemicals maker by market value -- to form the basis of new manufacturing and consumer-goods industries as the kingdom seeks to diversify away from oil.

The company’s shares gained as much as 3% at the open on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 11% this year, underperforming rivals such as Dow Inc. and the wider Saudi equity market.

Click here for more details from the results.

(Updates with company comment in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Aluminium foundry fights for survival in European gas crisis

    Shouting over the clanging of machinery, Gerd Roeders is reluctantly preparing for the temporary shutdown of his German aluminium foundry to survive Europe's growing gas crunch. Roeders is hoping that by moving the 200-year-old plant to three weeks of 24-hour shifts followed by a one-week shutdown, he can maintain output while cutting his gas bill, which has doubled since last year to 12.3 million euros ($12.6 million). The plan will save the cost of gas needed to fire up the ovens every morning, Roeders calculates, even if it means paying staff at family-owned G.A. Roeders more to work night shifts.

  • Munich Re Profit Slumps as Investments Take $1 Billion Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Munich Re’s profit slumped as the reinsurer took a hit of almost $1 billion to its investment portfolio in a volatile quarter for financial markets.Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapThe Munich-based company wrote down the value of its holdings by 908 mil

  • Legal & General on track to hit financial goals as H1 profit rises

    Britsh insurer Legal & General said it was on track to meet or beat cash and capital generation goals as it recorded an 8% rise in operating profit to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday. Legal & General Investment Management, one of the biggest investors in the UK stock market, saw a large jump in third-party inflows to 65.6 billion pounds, more than double the flows seen in the first half of 2021. The unit's operating profit fell 2%.

  • U.S. workers are reportedly working while on vacation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how U.S. workers are taking vacations but staying plugged in and on call for their jobs.

  • Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production. The U.S. carmaker exported 19,756 Model 3s and Model Ys from China last month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)said. In June, it sold 78,906 vehicles and exported 968.

  • Dufry's turnover more than doubles as sales inch towards 2019 levels

    (Reuters) -Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry said on Tuesday it saw strong sales momentum continue in July despite the soaring inflation, after its turnover more than doubled in the first six months of the year. The Basel-based group posted a 146% rise in turnover to 2.92 billion Swiss francs ($3.06 billion) in the January to June period, corresponding to 75.5% of the pre-pandemic 2019 levels in constant currency. Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rossinyol, who took over the role from June 1, said the strong momentum had continued into July, when it reached around 90% of 2019 turnover levels.

  • Q3 outlook forecasts cloudy days ahead for fintech M&A

    Last week, Paystand — a blockchain-enabled B2B payments startup — announced it had acquired Mexican fintech Yaydoo — creating a new unicorn in the resulting new entity. Execs from the two startups say the combined company will have processed over $5 billion in payments and built a network of over 500,000 connected businesses by creating B2B DeFi payment networks in both the U.S. and Mexico. In announcing the deal, they said: “DeFi-enabled B2B payment networks that are on chain can unlock transformative working capital efficiencies, and make financial services more fair and open, especially in developing markets like LATAM.”

  • Oil Declines as Traders Weigh Iran Nuclear Talks, Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped after posting its biggest gain in more than a week on Monday as investors monitored US-Iran nuclear talks and the outlook for demand amid an economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapWest Texas Intermediate futures dropped to trade

  • Oil Earnings Outlook Dims. Blame Cheaper Oil.

    The Energy Select Sector SPDR Exchange-Traded Fund (XLE), at $73 a share, is down from its multiyear peak of $92.

  • ByteDance Pays $1.5 Billion for China Hospital Chain in Health Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. has acquired one of China’s largest private hospital chains for about $1.5 billion, deepening a foray into health care via one of the largest domestic tech deals since Beijing’s internet crackdown.Most Read from BloombergFBI Raid Focused on Material Trump Brought From White HouseChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth Fades, Housing SlumpsS&P 500 Finishes Lower After Wiping Out 1% Rally: Markets WrapTikTok’s

  • 10 reasons to be bullish on stocks right now, according to JP Morgan

    JP Morgan offers up some reasons to buy stocks despite swirling recession fears.

  • The first flight of India’s small satellite vehicle results in loss of payload

    The maiden flight of India’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) ended in failure when the rocket failed to insert its payloads into the target orbit. India Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country’s space agency, confirmed on Twitter that the satellites “are no longer usable” after the rocket’s kick stage placed the satellites into an elliptical, rather than circular, orbit. The vehicle took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sunday.

  • ‘I am quite embarrassed and remorseful’: SoftBank CEO plans widespread cost cuts as tech investments suffer, leading to a $23 billion loss

    “When we were turning out big profits, I became somewhat delirious, and looking back at myself now, I am quite embarrassed and remorseful,” SoftBank’s CEO admitted at a press conference on Monday.

  • Tesla (TSLA) Stock Split With Stock Dividend to Aid Share Price

    Tesla (TSLA) announces a 3-for-1 stock split with a stock dividend effective on Aug 25. It will make the stock accessible to retail investors and might buoy its share price.

  • We're Downgrading This Semiconductor Firm and Cutting Our Price Target

    The uncertainty of the gaming market has a high probability of keeping the shares rangebound at least until their earnings on August 24.

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Nvidia stock tumbles after company says revenue fell way shy of expectations

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. were tumbling 7% in premarket trading Monday after the semiconductor company disclosed that it expects to fall well short of revenue expectations for its latest quarter, largely due to gaming weakness.

  • Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst

    If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord's George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour of the Fremont factory and was “mesmerized by the factory's chaotic symphony and employee morale.” And given its limited size compared to the company’s other locations, Tesla’s ability to “push the boundaries” of what its first location can produ

  • 10 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will suffer if China invades Taiwan. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Suffer If China Invades Taiwan. The United States has said on many occasions that it will retaliate against China if it decides to invade Taiwan, whereas […]