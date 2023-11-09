Sabonis and Monk rally Kings past Trail Blazers 121-118 in overtime

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) celebrates after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 27 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Malik Monk made two critical free throws with 13 seconds left in overtime and the Sacramento Kings rallied after trailing late in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 on Wednesday night.

Monk scored Sacramento’s final nine points in regulation but was scoreless in overtime before getting fouled by Toumani Camara. Monk calmy sank both free throws to put the Kings ahead by three.

At the other end, Jerami Grant missed two 3-pointers for Portland before the final buzzer, and a sold-out crowd at Golden 1 Center broke into chants of “Light the beam!”

Monk finished with 23 points and 10 assists to help the Kings snap a three-game skid that included a pair of blowout losses to Houston. Kevin Huerter added 17 points.

Grant had a season-high 38 points and nine rebounds for the Blazers. Deandre Ayton added 18 points and 10 boards.

The Kings led most of the first half but trailed 111-102 in the fourth quarter, then rallied down the stretch behind Monk. He hit two big free throws after initially being called for a charge against Shaedon Sharpe. The play was reviewed and overturned, negating the charge while Sharpe fouled out on the reversal.

Keon Ellis, one of the Kings’ three two-way players, started and had four points and three steals in place of injured De’Aaron Fox.

Fox sat out a fourth consecutive game with a right ankle sprain, joining Trey Lyles (left calf strain) on Sacramento’s bench.

The Blazers were also short-handed and played without Scooter Henderson (right ankle), Anfernee Simons (thumb) and Robert Williams III (knee). Malcolm Brogdon also exited the game in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain.

The game marked the first time that twins Keegan and Kris Murray played against each other in the NBA after two years in college as teammates at Iowa. The fourth overall draft pick in 2022, Keegan Murray had nine points and seven rebounds while Kris Murray, Portland’s first-round selection this season, scored two points in nine minutes. Kris also blocked a shot by his brother shortly after checking in during the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Continue their three-game trip against the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Kings: Face the Oklahoma City Thunder at home in an In-Season Tournament game Friday.

