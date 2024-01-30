Sabonis ties Sacramento-era franchise record for rebounds in Kings’ win over Grizzlies

It didn’t go the way the Kings might have preferred or expected given the circumstances surrounding the injury depleted Memphis Grizzlies, but Sacramento extended its winning streak to four games Monday at FedEx Forum with a 103-94 victory in the third game of their longest road trip of the season.

Domantas Sabonis made history with his rebounding and De’Aaron Fox set a new personal mark in 3-point shooting, while the Kings improved to 27-18 overall and 13-10 on the road. They continue to hold the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies remain well outside the playoff picture at 18-30.

Sabonis tied Chris Webber’s Sacramento-era franchise record with 26 rebounds. Webber had 26 in an overtime game in January 2001. Additionally, the NBA’s leading rebounder extended his double-double streak to 28 games in the first half.

Sabonis finished with 20 points, 26 rebounds (20 defensive) and five assists. Fox scored 23 points with five rebounds and four assists. Kevin Huerter added 17 points and led Sacramento with three made 3-pointers.

Fox set a career high in 3-pointers made for a season with 120 in just 39 games. He had 119 3s in 73 games last season.

The Grizzlies only had one of their usual starters available, Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 22 points. Santi Aldama was their second-leading scorer with 16 points. The Grizzlies were on the second end of a back-to-back after losing Sunday in Indiana. It snapped a three-game winning streak that included victories on the road against Toronto and Miami and a home win over the Orlando Magic, in which they played tough defense.

The Kings came into the game knowing the Grizzlies would be strong defensively. Despite their slew of injuries, Memphis held opponents to 104.5 points on 46% shooting over their last four games.

Memphis’ roster has been tattered by injuries with Ja Morant out for the year with a shoulder injury suffered early this month. The Grizzlies were also missing Steven Adams (knee), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Brandon Clarke (Achilles), Luke Kennard (knee), John Konchar (ankle), Derrick Rose (hamstring), Vince Williams Jr. (knee) and Zaire Williams (hand).

Things started slowly for Sacramento. The road team was outscored by 21 points from the 3-point line in the first quarter while Memphis made 7 of 10. Sacramento started 0 for 10 from long distance and fell down by 15 after one.

Sacramento outscored Memphis by 19 points over the second and third quarters. The Grizzlies regained the lead in the fourth quarter and led by four with 4:43 remaining, but the Kings finished on a 15-2 run to secure the win.