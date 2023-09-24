Saboteurs perform successful work in Russia's Moscow and Kaluga oblasts – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that saboteurs destroyed a fuel tanker in Russia's Moscow Oblast and four pieces of vehicle equipment in the country's Kaluga Oblast on the night of 23-24 September.

Source: DIU

Quote: "Unknown saboteurs expanded the geography of cotton [i.e. performed successful sabotage efforts – ed.] in the territory of the aggressor country on the night of 23-24 September, having successfully acted in Russia's Moscow and Kaluga oblasts.

A fuel tanker was destroyed on the territory of the military camp of the 2nd Motorised Division of the 1st Tank Army (military unit No. 23626, the settlement of Kalininets, Naro-Fominsky district).

Four vehicles with trailers were destroyed on the territory of the military camp of the 60th armoury (military unit No. 42702, Kaluga)."

Details: DIU added that photos and videos will be released later for security reasons.

Background:

On the morning of 24 September, Ukrainian drones hit the premises of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the centre of Russia's Kursk, and later drones struck an oil refinery.

A source told Ukrainska Pravda that DIU carried out the operation.

