Saboteurs 'posing as police to disrupt shoots'

Henry Bodkin
·2 min read
A grouse shoot
A grouse shoot

Anti-shooting activists are claiming to “work for the police” in order to disrupt shoots and abuse staff, gamekeepers have alleged.

The groups are increasingly using social media to publish private details of gamekeepers and their homes under the guise of looking out for rural crime.

Activists are also introducing themselves to people they encounter in upland areas as working on the police’s behalf, sometimes while carrying out criminal damage to shooting estates, the National Gamekeepers Organisation (NGO) has said.

In a letter to North Yorkshire Police they call on the force to make it clear that so-called “moorland monitors” do not act on their behalf in any way.

The force declined to do this, however, stating instead that all members of the public should act as the “eyes and ears” of police in detecting rural crime in the rural county.

The response is likely to further entrench resentment among the field sports community over what some see as an unbalanced attitude by police.

It follows the start of the grouse shooting season last week, which came days after the publication of a landmark study by Oxford University finding that the sport has a positive “ecological, economic and social” impact.

The NGO letter to North Yorkshire Police states that “gamekeepers in the countryside can provide an important set of additional eyes and ears for local policing helping ever more stretched rural policing teams”.

Rural workers 'painted as villains'

“In recent years, however, these rural workers have been painted in some quarters as villains and the ones that should be watched.

“We are writing to raise our concerns with regard to the actions of predominantly anonymous people who claim to be acting on behalf of the police or working for the police as self-appointed 'moorland monitors'.

“Some actions appear designed to implicate gamekeepers in alleged criminal activity.”

On August 12, three shoots in the Yorkshire Dales were targeted in what NGO believes was a coordinated effort by saboteurs, costing up to £40,000 in damage and lost revenue.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “Everyone who lives in, works in or visits North Yorkshire are our eyes and ears for spotting rural crime and we encourage the public to report anything of concern to the police for investigation.

“We take all aspects of wildlife and rural crime very seriously and we are committed to ensuring our countryside is a safe place for our communities.”

Philip Allot, the newly elected police, fire and crime commissioner, said that anyone impersonating a police officer should be arrested.

He added: “Within North Yorkshire there is a small clique of individuals who claim certain rights and privileges on both sides of the debate.

“Police end up having to play umpire which it is not their role to do.”

