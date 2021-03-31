Sabra is recalling thousands of cases of its popular 'Classic Hummus' over salmonella contamination concerns - see which states are impacted

Grace Kay
·1 min read
Sabra Classic Hummus 10 oz
Sabra Classic Hummus 10 oz Sabra

  • Sabra recalled about 2,100 cases of its Classic Hummus over Salmonella concerns.

  • The products affected have a "Best Before" date of April 26.

  • 16 states have been impacted by the recall.

Sabra is recalling about 2,100 cases of its 10 oz Classic Hummus, the Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday.

The product was recalled after a routine FDA screening found Salmonella in one of the tubs of hummus. The FDA said the affected products are unlikely to be found in stores, as the hummus is already halfway through its shelf life.

The recalled tubs were produced on February 10 and have a "Best Before" date of April 26. To date, no food-borne illnesses or consumer complaints have been linked to the product, according to the FDA.

The hummus was distributed across 16 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Salmonella is known to cause stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea within 72 hours of eating contaminated food. Most Salmonella cases are mild and do not require medical treatment.

Sabra said that consumers with the contaminated product should return it to the company for a full refund.

This is not the first time Sabra has been forced to recall its hummus due to contamination fears. In 2016, the company recalled 57 varieties of its hummus for potential listeria contamination.

