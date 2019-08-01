Sabre Hunts for More Tech Deals to Overcome Sales Slump

Sabre, the U.S. travel technology giant, has lost momentum.

Second-quarter revenue rose only 1.6 percent to $1 billion, the Southlake, Texas-based company reported on Thursday.

That figure represented a slowdown. In the same period a year ago, the company had a 9 percent growth rate. In 2015 and 2016, the company enjoyed double-digit annualized growth.

In the midst of this slowdown, Sabre is searching for more airline deals. The company’s flagship airline operations product is its passenger service system, SabreSonic. It needs to persuade airlines to switch to using that system away from others in the market, including the two offered by its arch rival Amadeus.

It is also retooling some of its other airline enterprise software tools to try to win back customers who had been turned off by them in the past.

It’s also looking for more buyers for its hotel technology, in particular of its recently debuted array of hotel property management services called Sabre Property Hub.

A Slower Pace of Growth

Sabre, famously a cash cow thanks to a high-margin business, is also throwing off less cash. In the second quarter, Sabre earned a net income of $27.8 million. That was notably less than the $92 million quarterly gain it generated in the same period a year earlier.

Cash provided by operating activities totaled $105.7 million in the quarter, down from $146.6 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Sabre’s slower income was due to airline and hotel industry-level issues in each of its business segments. The company’s rising expenses were primarily due to increased technology expenses in the quarter as the company tries to overcome a perceived or actual research-and-development deficit.

Sabre appears to be playing a bit of a game of catchup in tech spending compared with Amadeus. The company continues to move its servers from slower and costlier mainframes to faster and more cost-effective public cloud storage. Employees are also adopting new processes for developing software in more agile ways.

Investors surprisingly took the long view. In early trading on Thursday, Sabre’s shares ticked up slightly after the earnings news.

Distribution

Sabre’s largest business is in helping to distribute airline content to travel agencies. This unit eked out a 0.7 percent rise in revenue in the quarter to $724 million, year-over-year.

Compare that 0.7 percent figure to the faster growth in the period a year earlier, when the unit saw revenue rise 13.2 percent to $720 million, year-over-year.

During a Thursday call with analysts, Sabre CEO and president Sean Menke highlighted the brighter parts of the company’s picture.

The second quarter of 2019 saw an 8 percent rise in bookings via its distribution system in its home region of North America, Menke noted. But a loss of business in India masked that gain. In the past year, Jet Airways and Air India ran into financial upheaval. On Wednesday, Amadeus also reported a comparable downturn in business in the Indian market for the same reason.

Sabre’s distribution business faces slower airline capacity growth in key markets, said analysts at Goldman Sachs in a June report.

Some observers worried about long-term pressures on the distribution business.

Goldman analysts pointed to potential pressure on leisure travel bookings. Sabre’s biggest distribution partners are corporate travel agencies. But the company also helps leisure-focused online travel agencies like Expedia Group fulfill their online travel agency bookings. Expedia Group increasingly faces pressure from other players, such as Google’s metasearch offering that often sends customers to airlines directly for booking, Airbnb (if it enters the flights business as planned), and airline direct booking campaigns and technological investment. If airlines and hotels shift more share out of online agency channels, Sabre may lose, though players like Google and Airbnb may also hire Sabre to help handle some of their search technology needs.

In good news, Expedia Group didn’t report that as a significant trend yet in its earnings report last week.

Sabre noted more positive signs. It claimed the sixth consecutive quarter of strong gains in its global distribution market share, with a claimed 36 percent share of the worldwide market.