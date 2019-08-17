Is Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Sabre's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Sabre had US$3.39b in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$396.8m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.99b.

How Strong Is Sabre's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Sabre had liabilities of US$1.12b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.73b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$396.8m as well as receivables valued at US$604.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$3.85b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Sabre has a market capitalization of US$6.49b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Sabre has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.1 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Investors should also be troubled by the fact that Sabre saw its EBIT drop by 15% over the last twelve months. If things keep going like that, handling the debt will about as easy as bundling an angry house cat into its travel box. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Sabre can strengthen its balance sheet over time.