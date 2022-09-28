Sabre Quietly Looks to Shed Hotel Software Unit

Sean O'Neill
·6 min read
Blue Diamond Resorts, part of the Sunwing Travel Group, owns 24 properties such as this Planet Hollywood resort (pictured), is a customer of Sabre Hospitality technology, such as the SynXis Booking Engine. Source: Blue Diamond Resorts.
Blue Diamond Resorts, part of the Sunwing Travel Group, owns 24 properties such as this Planet Hollywood resort (pictured), is a customer of Sabre Hospitality technology, such as the SynXis Booking Engine. Source: Blue Diamond Resorts.

Sabre has shopped its hospitality division to prospective buyers this year, according to sources. The public company based in Southlake, Texas, has a business unit selling software that helps hotels take reservations online, manage properties, and other tasks. The division is smaller than the technology company’s flagship businesses in airfare distribution and airline operational software.

“We do not comment on market rumors or speculation,” said a Sabre spokesperson.

Skift’s two sources are external to Sabre but said they had direct knowledge of the pitch to buyers. Skift could not determine which companies took a look at Sabre’s pitch.

A source within Sabre said the company had this year had internal conversations about a possible divesture, and six other industry professionals anonymously shared rumors of a Sabre asset sale with Skift since June. Skift couldn’t confirm the names of the investment banks said to be trying to arrange a transaction.

Surprise Move

The apparent willingness of Sabre to exit the hospitality software business is surprising. Sabre has pushed back on divesture talk to reporters and some investors this year.

Sabre has also recently increased, rather than cut, spending on its hospitality division this year — which isn’t the standard playbook in preparing an asset for sale.

Losses in its hospitality unit worsened in absolute dollars during the first half of this year compared to the last half of 2022. “Transaction-related costs” rose, and additional investment in efforts such as cloud migration and the debut of a “retail studio,” which aims to help hoteliers sell non-room products and services, also added to costs. Earlier this year, Sabre bought Nuvola, a provider of tools to help hotels with managing tasks and engaging with guests online.

Seeking Profitability

Despite a revenue rebound, Sabre’s hospitality division hasn’t returned to profitability as the pandemic has receded. In the year through June 30, the division generated about $232 million in revenue, but it suffered a net loss of $21.7 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The lack of profitability impedes a sale by private equity or other growth investors during a time of market turmoil. The most likely buyer would be a “strategic” one, or a company looking to plug a gap in its portfolio or a hole in its customer base by geography or segment. A strategic buyer would have to believe that Sabre’s solutions could regain profitability quickly if it synced with a broader suite of services and a supporting sales machine.

Sabre’s for hospitality unit’s flagship product is a central reservation system that helps hotels manage bookings. It also offers a booking engine that enables hotel websites and apps to accept reservations, and a property management system that’s mainly for limited-service hotels. While hotels worldwide use Sabre’s software, ones in the U.S. and Europe make up much of the customer base.

Critical to any buyer’s assessment of the hospitality unit would be the stability of the unit’s customer base. Sabre Hospitality’s largest client is Wyndham Hotel & Resorts, many of whose franchisees run Sabre SynXis Property Hub. Assurance that Wyndham is happy with the services would be a key criterion for a deal, one analyst said.

Who Might Benefit

For Sabre, an asset sale might give its hospitality unit a stable home to grow while enabling it to focus on its core business of serving airlines.

A sale would also strengthen the company’s balance sheet by helping to pay down debt. As of June 30, Sabre had $3.8 billion in net debt. It had generated $2.18 billion in revenue in the previous 12 months. It had a net loss of $360 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in the year to June 30.

Uncertain Valuation

It’s unclear what kind of multiple Sabre might accept above the annualized revenue generated by the division. Before the pandemic, Sabre’s stock was trading at roughly twice today’s price, and its hospitality division was profitable. Back then, a valuation of nearly $1 billion for the hospitality division would have been possible, according to one venture capitalist.

But Sabre’s stock price has been hit by an investor flight from technology companies as interest rates rise.

Sabre’s flagship businesses in distribution and airline software services depend on a rebound in corporate travel to something close to 85 percent of 2019 levels if they’re to become cash-positive, according to the models of some institutional investors and investment bank research analysts. Sabre’s overall recovery depends on the trajectory of corporate travel.

“It’s not a heroic assumption that Sabre gets there,” said one professional investor, speaking off the record about the company’s trajectory to returning to generating free cash flow while maintaining a leaner operational structure. “I feel constructive about Sabre’s core businesses.”

Last year, Sabre sold its AirCentre unit, which provided tools for airline crew management, for $392 million. The unit had generated approximately a $55 million operating profit on $150 million in revenue in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, suggesting a deal multiple of roughly three times AirCentre’s enterprise value, conservatively estimated.

In light of that sale, a conservative valuation for the hospitality unit might be around $700 million, or about three times its rolling 12-month revenues of $230 million. That would account for only about 12 percent of Sabre’s overall enterprise value. Sabre has a current market capitalization of about $1.66 billion in equity. Add to that total debt and cash of about $4.7 billion, and the company has an approximate enterprise value of $5.4 billion.

“Investors might welcome the sale of the hospitality unit, but a sale wouldn’t be the story of the year,” said the long-term institutional investor.

Potential Buyers

For the hotel technology sector, however, the sale could be significant. A change of hands for Sabre’s technology could shift the balance of power among other players by fortifying the sales momentum of another startup or public company.

Oracle, which has a hospitality software business and cash on hand, has been named by industry observers speculating on potential buyers. (For more context on why Oracle may be the best-positioned buyer, see Skift’s earlier article.)

Less likely, Accel-KKR, an investor that majority owns Cendyn — a specialist in customer relationship management for hotels that also offers a central reservation system called Pegasus — might see a chance for a hotel tech roll-up. The private equity firm typically targets mid-market players in fragmented sectors with large addressable customer bases. In hotel tech, scale wins favor from hotel management companies, which run multiple properties, sometimes as franchisees.

A “scale-up” play could fit a niche in the mid-market, given that Amadeus primarily courts the top of the market after its recent wins with IHG and Marriott.

Yet market turmoil and Sabre Hospitality’s lack of profitability probably rule out interest from other recent investors in travel technology, such as Softbank (parent company of Yanolja), Thoma Bravo (which created Travelclick and sold it to Amadeus), and TCV.

Sabre faces an uncertain market for selling an asset. With or without a successful sale, it will have to reveal the cost of hiring outside help for an attempted divesture on its financial statements eventually. Investors will hope the money is well spent.

Subscribe to Skift newsletters for essential news about the business of travel.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Finance Stocks Crushing the S&P 500 in 2022

    All three stocks have been notably strong YTD, indicating that buyers have defended the shares at a much higher level than others.

  • Thor’s RV Sales Were Strong, but Demand Is an Issue

    For its fiscal fourth quarter, the company posted earnings of $5.15 a share on revenue of $3.82 billion.

  • Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe

    The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere. Following Friday's UK mini-budget, which flagged 45 billion pounds' ($48 billion) worth of unfunded tax cuts, sterling tumbled to record lows while British bond prices slid. Markets had already been unnerved by an energy shock that has fuelled inflation and a strong dollar that is creating headwinds globally and which prompted a rare Bank of Japan intervention in currency markets just last week.

  • Los Angeles high school trainer charged with sexually assaulting 10 teenagers

    The 64-year-old man, who worked at two San Fernando Valley schools, is accused of abusing girls who sought rehab and recovery from sports injuries. The alleged abuse dates to 2017.

  • Myanmar beauty queen lands in Canada after Thai airport limbo

    A Myanmar beauty queen, who had spoken out against military rule in her country and became stranded at Thailand's airport, said she was relieved but remained defiant after landing in Toronto on Wednesday. Han Lay captured global attention last year with her pageant speech on the army's deadly suppression of anti-junta protests. After spending the past year in Thailand, she was denied re-entry into the country after a brief exit and spent days in Bangkok airport, pleading on social media not to be sent back home.

  • American Airlines, JetBlue defend alliance against government lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss JetBlue and American Airlines defending their partnership in the Northeast U.S. as an antitrust case begins.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • How low the stock market could fall and what investors should do, according to experts

    A year of sharp declines for the stock market reversed over the summer, giving stocks a much-needed rebound. The S&P 500 on Monday closed at a lower point than it has on any other day of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, meanwhile, fell officially into bear market territory, meaning it had dropped at least 20% from its most recent peak.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

    The Buffett indicator, which compares the total value of the stock market to the size of the economy, has retreated from over 210% but remains high.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukrain

  • Corporate Home Buying Spree Backfires — Is This A Sign That Michael Burry's Predictions Are Accurate?

    Not so long ago, in a galaxy not so far away, corporations thought they hit the jackpot. Not so long ago was 2021, and the galaxy in question was the United States of America. Institutions discovered a niche market that produced reliable, incredibly high yields. The market was real estate — single-family homes to be exact. They got a small taste early in 2020, taking advantage of some of the consequences families faced in the early stages of the pandemic. Institutions entered the rental market,

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Stock Bear Market Will Get Whole Lot Worse When Credit Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- As crazy as it sounds, all the turmoil that’s ripped through Wall Street over the past week has still left debt markets in Corporate America relatively unscathed.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsThat’s bad news

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • A surging U.S. dollar is creating an ‘untenable situation’ for the stock market, warns Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.

  • 3 ARK Growth Stocks Down 60% to 80% That You Can Buy and Hold

    Today, I cover the top three high-growth stocks to buy now and hold for long-term growth investors. These are stocks that the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) holds. Let's hand-pick the best growth stocks to buy and hold that are down between 60%-80% from highs.