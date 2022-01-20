🌱Sac College Service Stipend + Crocker Village Gas Station

Get on up, Sacramento! It's Thursday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in town today.

The Sacramento City Unified School District is seeing a sharp increase in teachers and students calling in sick. The district said that in the final week before winter break student attendance was at 84%. Last week it was down to just under 75%. District spokesperson Al Goldberg said COVID infection rates at schools are “below the neighborhoods we serve” and schools “can be one of the safest places for students to be.” Still, staffing is a big problem. On Tuesday, the district said it received 308 requests for substitute teachers but could only fill 190 of them. (KCRA3) As part of a statewide program announced this week, Sacramento college students will soon be able to participate in a new community service program aimed at helping them pay for college and reducing the amount of debt they take on. The California College Corps will give students who do 450 hours of service work in a year $10,000. Those selected for the program will tutor local students to make up for learning time lost to the pandemic and will partner with local organizations to fight climate change and food insecurity. (Merced Sun-Star) Dozens of residents fought for and against whether a new gas station should be built at Crocker Village during a Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday night. Some of the public who commented on Tuesday said they go to Crocker Village to eat, get groceries and even get a haircut. A gas station in the Village would be very convenient, they argued. Others said the gas station is too close to the light rail and pedestrian bridge. The Sacramento City Council voted against the gas station in a 7-0 vote. (FOX40) The West Sacramento Police Department will become one of the first departments in the nation to implement new national measures developed by community leaders and police experts from around the country. WSPD will adopt the Commons Model, in which law enforcement and the community they serve are equal players in the creation of a data dashboard designed to meet everyone’s concerns. The Commons data dashboard includes a policy goal that is mutually agreed upon with the community, enables any user to easily filter by, at a minimum, race, age, and sex and has data that is regularly updated. There will be a public webinar on Jan. 24 to discuss data and how it can be used to improve policing and community safety. For more information about the webinar, visit measuresforjustice.org/about/events/code-webinar-2022-01-24. (Woodland Daily Democrat) The 19-year-old who was found dead in her vehicle just off the onramp to westbound I-80 from West El Camino Avenue has been identified as a missing woman from Woodland. Woodland police say there was a woman who was reported missing to them on Monday. Police have also confirmed that she was the same woman that was found on Tuesday, but no other details have been released. (CBS Sacramento)

The International Sportsmen’s Expo will be at Cal Expo this weekend, January 20 - 23. (11:00 AM)

Californians for the Arts is teaming up with local arts leaders to bring you the 2022 Regional Conversations - a virtual conversation with artists, arts workers, organizations, and advocates. (3:30 PM)

Learn about current trends in youth substance use and drug paraphernalia popular with youth at the Hidden in Plain Sight Workshop . In addition, we will discuss the ways drugs, alcohol, and medicine arebeing hidden in everyday objects undetected by adults in plain sight. (4:00 PM)

Pastel Reflections is a paint and sip event at Bacchus House Wine Bar & Bistro in Folsom. (5:30 PM)

Come to Sheldon Wine Shop's Sip & Smoke in Elk Grove. You'll get Besmoke Expression cigars, Sheldon Wine Shop wine and Tacos for dinner. (5:30 PM)





From my notebook:

When COVID hit, it meant the halting of many plans. Among them, an approximately $40 million art park and adjacent parking garage by Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento. This project now has new life. The development will include a “flex space” for art-focused events and programs. (Comstock's Magazine)

When you go to the park, don't you want to have a super happy fun time? So did one Roseville resident who submitted Super Happy Fun Time as the potential name of a new park there. The City Council loved it! Ground breaking on Super Happy Fun Time Park will take place this summer. (CBS Sacramento)

Celebration Arts' 2022 season announcement will take place on January 22, 2022. Join them for an evening filled with spectacular performances, as well as a raffle with big prizes! You don’t want to miss this! (sacculturalhub.com)

