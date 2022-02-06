🌱 Sac Firefighters Boot Drive + Claim Your Stolen Property

Hey, people of Sacramento! Jeri Karges here with the latest copy of theSacramento Daily.

Sunshine. High: 65 Low: 34.

West Sacramento's mayor and city leaders are celebrating news they've been selected to receive a $22 million award out of $923 million in funding set aside for affordable housing project proposals across California. "We are in desperate need of affordable housing for those that have very low income," said West Sacramento mayor Martha Guerrero. The West Gateway Place Phase 2 development will need final approval from the city council. The mayor expects that vote to take place in March or April with shovels possibly going into the ground by the end of Spring 2022. (KCRA3) The firefighters are back with their boot drive! It's an annual tradition in Sacramento - firefighters in intersections with their boots off ready to take donations for the burn institutes at UC Davis. They're out there this weekend. You can find them at the intersection of Sunrise and Greenback, among other places. Give 'em some greenbacks to support this good cause! (ABC10) One woman was the target of an attack on the streets of downtown Sacramento. She says a stranger attacked her Wednesday night grabbing her from behind, trying to grab her by the throat. Crystal Todd works in a psychiatric ward. She credits her career for stopping a terrifying situation from taking a tragic turn. The Sacramento Police Department says it’s increasing its presence in the corridor. (CBS Sacramento) The union for bus drivers in the Sacramento City Unified School District said they want the district to change policies that reportedly contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Drivers said they are not being told about coronavirus infections among students on their buses, leading to illness among drivers. Sacramento City Unified responded to drivers on Friday saying that drivers should stay home if they are experiencing symptoms and that the district provides testing. (FOX40) The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a measure that soon will be voted on by property owners to fund repairs and improvements to the City’s Department of Utilities’ stormwater system. The measure, which would help protect local water quality and prevent flooding, would generate about $20 million per year and include a new fee that would be paid by industrial, commercial and residential property owners. The new fee will be used to repair and replace aging pumps and pipelines, reduce sewage overflows and protect drinking water quality. It is expected to create 1,300 jobs over the next 10 years. (Sacramento City Express)

Bootcamp and Brew and Brunch is a 1-hour workout, an adult beverage, and then brunch at LowBrau Brewery in Sacramento. (9:00 AM)

The Spazmatics are playing at Swabbies on the River . This is a Sacramento favorite! (1:00 PM)

Presenting the 25th fabulous year of the Darwin Day Birthday Gala , an online event marking Charles Darwin's 213rd birthday. Open to all, but registration required . (2:30 PM)

Join California Kiz for beginner bachata and kizomba lessons, and a night of fun filled social dancing at Spotlight Ballroom in West Sac. (9:30 PM)

Downtown Sacramento brought back the Heart Arch this year! ❤️Framing the gems of @oldsac, this installation created by @_steadfastcraft_ is a place to celebrate the beauty of and your connection to #DowntownSac! Take the perfect pic with your favorite Valentine! (Instagram)

The Sacramento Police are asking "are any of these items your stolen property? " Thursday afternoon, their South POP team assisted South Neighborhood Crimes Detectives with following up with an individual that was a possible suspect in several burglaries that occurred near the area of 5th St and Broadway during the month of January. Click the link to see th e items that were recovered . (Instagram)

City of Sacramento Solid Waste and Recycling residential customers now can make an appointment for a household junk pickup to dispose of items too large to fit in the curbside container. Residential customers are eligible for two free junk pickups a year, and extra appointments are available for an additional fee. Appointments are available Feb.14 through the end of October. To make an appointment, customers can call City Customer Service at 3-1-1 (or 916-264-5011 outside City limits), use the free 311 app, or go online at Sac311.org.

