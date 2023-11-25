Sac PD helicopter assists Elk Grove Police in arrest of three

(FOX40.COM) — Elk Grove Police said they arrested three people on Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $4,000 worth of merchandise and possessing methamphetamine, among other charges.

In a social media post, the agency said that the assistance of the Sacramento Police Department’s helicopter, Air 1, was crucial to the locating and ultimate detaining of the three suspects.

According to Elk Grove Police, all suspects range between the ages of 27 and 33.

After robbing a store in Elk Grove, one of the people involved fled the scene in their car while the other two fled on foot.

“With the help of a helicopter (Air1), officers located and detained the 33-year-old, 31-year-old, and 27-year-old [suspects], and recovered all the stolen items,” Elk Grove Police said.

The department continued, “Thank you to Sac PD Air1 for their assistance and to the seamless teamwork of our officers who helped put three on the naughty list.”

