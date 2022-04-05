🌱 Sac Shooting Suspect Arrested + New Elementary School For Antelope

Rise and shine, Roseville!

First, today's weather:

Hold on to your hats, neighbors! Temperatures in the ‘Ville will be on a wild rollercoaster ride again this week with fluctuations between 91 degrees expected on Thursday and 62 predicted for Monday. The word of the week is: “layers.”

We’ll be pretty comfortable today with an expected high of 75 degrees and an overnight low of 48. The sun will be shining, and winds will be pleasant at around 10-15 mph.

Here are the top stories in Roseville today:

As of press time yesterday, one suspect had been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning that left six people dead and 12 injured. Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked on assault with a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Sacramento Police continue to look for what is suspected to be multiple shooters involved in the incident. Hoping to aid the investigation, a Lodi-based nonprofit, the Luis G. Alvarez Jr. Rewards for Justice Inc., has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to any remaining suspects. (Patch Media and FOX 40) As Roseville continues to grow, mostly to the west and south, a new elementary school slated for 4601 Upland Drive will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on April 7th at 10:30 am. Rex fortune Elementary School will be part of the Center Joint Unified School District serving the Antelope community. The 13.2-acre campus site will have 40 classrooms teach approximately 1000 students upon completion. (Roseville Today) COVID-19 hospital cases are down across the nations, rivalling the low infection rates not seen since the early days of the pandemic in 2020. Two Sacramento area hospitals, U.C. Davis Health and Mercy Hospital Folsom, both reported having two consecutive days of zero COVID patients in their intensive care units. Dr. Parimal Bharucha, a Dignity Health pulmonary critical care physician thinks we may be seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel,” but still encourages vigilance and safety precautions. (ABC 10)

Today in Roseville:

Winter is ending and all our favorite local fruits and veggies are coming into season – yay! Be sure to stop by the PlacerGROWN Farmers Market in The Fountains to pick up best of what’s ripe this week. 8:30 am-1:00 pm

Tot Storytime is back at The Fountains shopping center! Kiddos ages 2-5 will enjoy an interactive story session followed by complimentary face paintings today. Bring a blanket to sit on the grass or the littles can sit on the stage in the courtyard (between Jack’s Urban Eats and Pet Food Express ). 9:30 am-11:00 am

Explore the many ways people obtain water around the world with the new “ Water is Life ” exhibit at the Roseville Utility Exploration Center . Vote on your favorite interactive displays and take the pledge to make a difference in your community. Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 am-4:00 pm

Our local Chicago Fire Pizza is celebrating National Deep Dish Pizza Day and Autism Awareness Month today with one great deal. The restaurant will donate $5 from every deep dish order to the Autism Rocks Foundation . 11:30 am-9:00 pm

Feel all your workday stress melt away at the Fig Tree Coffee Lounge tonight. Daryla will set the mood with her folk-y tunes while you sip an expertly prepared beverage. 6:00 pm

From my notebook:

If your old non-stick cookware is no longer ... well, non-sticky, come by Costco on Stanford Ranch Rd. and check out the HexClad Roadshow happening right now. HexClad reps will tempt you with demos of the innovative cookware and help you choose the items that are right for your food preparation needs. Through Apr. 10th



Mark your calendar for July 15th-July 31st when the California State Fair comes back to Cal Expo . All your fun fair favorites will be back – plus some exciting new events . Check out the website for the news so far. (Cal Expo website)

Come cheer on the home team as the Sacramento River Cats take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys tonight for the 2022 AAA season opener at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. Tickets are $14-$72. Play ball! 6:35 pm

— Kelly Risse

About me: My name is Kelly Mays Risse, and I have lived in Roseville just about all my life. I graduated from Roseville High School and majored in Journalism at CSU Sacramento. My husband and I loved growing up and raising our three boys here in the 'Ville. I have watched Roseville evolve from a cheerful little railroad town to a large and diverse city. I love where we live, from the hiking trails to the hip new restaurants, and I love the people who live here.

