Sac State makes push to become a tech hub
Sacramento State may be the center of a new tech hub after the city submitted an application for a U.S. economic designation.
Sacramento State may be the center of a new tech hub after the city submitted an application for a U.S. economic designation.
EG.5 — or “Eris,” as it’s been nicknamed — was detected in the U.S. in April and now accounts for a majority of COVID-19 cases nationwide. Here’s what you need to know.
Lionel Messi has now scored nine goals in just six games with Inter Miami.
A retail-heavy earnings week began with caution and China painted a grim picture for the world's second-largest economy.
“Technically and legally there's not much really truly blocking the government from getting the information they want if they want it,” Allison Young, digital forensics analyst at The Legal Aid Society, told Engadget.
If you have an older Samsung foldable phone, tablet or watch, you may soon see some new features trickling down from the latest devices. The company announced today that the One UI 5.1.1 update — Samsung’s latest custom UI sitting atop Android — will roll out soon, bringing enhancements from the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and Watch 6 series to pre-2023 gear. The features will support most of Samsung’s foldable phones and its recent tablets and smartwatches.
Nobody loves managing configuration files for their applications, and as systems get ever more complex and distributed, errors -- and the potential security issues that come with them -- can easily multiply. Infrastructure-as-code has gone mainstream over the course of the last few years, and now Tel Aviv–based open source startup Configu wants to bring configuration-as-code for application management to more developers as well. A number of angel investors, including Ariel Maislos, Marc Epstein, Haim Kopans and Omer Schneider, also participated in this round.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a patch on her inner wrist, which made many people ask questions about her latest potentially stress-reducing accessory.
Here’s one player to back in the top-20 market who could also win the tournament outright.
Given the hype around generative AI, it's easy to forget that IBM Watson competed on "Jeopardy" in 2011 — and won a $1 million first-place prize. For years, enterprise software companies have baked this tech into their offerings, such as Salesforce's Einstein and Microsoft Cortana. IVIX has landed multiple government contracts for its tech that helps agencies spot financial crimes.
Here’s what you need to know about when to get tested, which test to use, how to get a test for free and if old tests are OK to use.
This crewneck style will go with everything.
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Friday's Panthers vs. Giants game.
Save big on electric lawn mowers, pressure washers and more.
Electrify America, the EV charging company created by Volkswagen in the aftermath of its diesel emissions scandal, said on Tuesday that a new, 75 megawatt solar farm in Southern California is now up and running. Electrify America isn't operating this solar farm. Instead, the company struck a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with renewable energy developer Terra-Gen. It's the latest development in Electrify America's efforts to link itself to renewable energy projects.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Jesse Williams shares how teaching has impacted his parenting and acting style.
X, formerly known as Twitter, was throttling traffic to websites that the social network's owner Elon Musk publicly dislikes. The platform slowed down the speed it takes when accessing links to a handful of websites, including The New York Times, Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Threads, Reuters and Substack. All of these websites have been publicly attacked by Musk in the past.
The star of "Bullet Train" also says she's grateful for her dogs because they help her get regular exercise, even when she doesn't do an intense workout.
Cava delivered impressive earnings as it basks in its post-IPO glow.