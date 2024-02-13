Sac State police searching for suspects accused of setting two fires at university campus

The Sacramento State Police Department is looking for two arson suspects accused of setting fires Sunday near two prominent campus buildings.

Two men, both in their early to mid 20s, ignited clothing under a metal bench between the Hornet Bookstore and Student Union, Sacramento State police officers said in a message sent to students and staff.

Less than five minutes later, both suspects also lit up an unknown object inside of a trash can next to a bus stop on State University Drive, police said.

The suspects walked toward the Alumni Grove along the banks of the American River, according to the police message.

Police said the first suspect is described as a heavy-set man with dark, short hair and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with gray sleeves, khaki pants, red or orange Nike Shoes with black stripes and was carrying a black telescope with a tripod.

The second suspect is also described as a heavy-set man with dark, short hair. He was wearing a gray Ecko Unltd. hoodie with white lettering, lightly colored camouflage shorts, black ankle socks and red shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Sacramento State police at 916-278-6000.