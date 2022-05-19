Sacaton man sentenced for 2019 stabbing

A Sacaton man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing and killing a woman, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona.

The office identified the man as Jose Luis Carpio, III, 25.

According to the statement, Carpio stabbed and killed a woman on Oct. 7, 2019.

Carpio is a member of the Gila River Indian Community, the statement said.

Gila River Police Department investigated the case while Raynette Logan with the U.S Attorney's Office in Phoenix handled the prosecution.

After fulfilling his sentence, Carpio will be released under supervision for another five years, the office said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sacaton man sentenced for stabbing woman to death