Sacha Baron Cohen responded to Trump calling him a creep by thanking him for the free 'Borat' publicity

Sacha Baron Cohen in "Borat 2." Amazon Studios

Sacha Baron Cohen hit back at Donald Trump after the president called him a "creep" following the release of "Borat 2."

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Cohen said: "Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don't find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.

Cohen continued: "I'm always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you'll need a job after Jan. 20. Let's talk!"

"Borat 2" caused controversy for a scene at the film's end where former New York City Mayor turned Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is shown in a compromising position with a young woman.

Sacha Baron Cohen hit back at Donald Trump after the US president called him a "creep" following the release of "Borat 2."

In a tweet posted on Saturday, Cohen thanked Trump for the free "Borat" publicity and offered him a post-election job, saying: "Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don't find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.

"I'm always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you'll need a job after Jan. 20. Let's talk!"

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don't find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.



I'm always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you'll need a job after Jan. 20. Let's talk!

Sacha Baron Cohen's "Borat" follow-up has been embroiled in controversy for a scene at the end of the movie where former New York City mayor turned Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani is shown in a compromising position with a young woman.

In the scene, actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat's daughter in the sequel, poses as a journalist and interviews Giuliani. But during the interview, Bakalova and the former mayor move into a hotel bedroom where Giuliani, 76, is seen reclining back onto a bed and appears to put his hand down the front of his pants.

As this happens, Cohen, dressed as Borat, runs into the hotel room interrupting Giuliani saying: "She's 15. She's too old for you. Please take me instead."

Giuliani quickly readjusts his clothing and flees the scene.

Here's the full Rudy Giuliani clip from Borat.



Judge for yourself...pic.twitter.com/CQHzI23GFb

In response to the damning images, Giuliani posted a series of tweets where denied any allegations of inappropriate behavior and said the "Borat" footage was a "complete fabrication."

He tweeted: "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.

(1) The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment.



At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.

Cohen responded to Giuliani's statement, too.

In an interview with "Good Morning America," the Borat actor said: "Well I would say that if the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.

"I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. Make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us."

