Sacha Baron Cohen says 'it was pretty clear to us' what Giuliani was doing in Borat scene: 'It is what it is'

Sacha Baron Cohen is pushing back as Rudy Giuliani claims his scene in the new Borat is a "complete fabrication."

The comedian spoke to Good Morning America on Friday about a climactic sequence in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, in which Giuliani speaks to an actress, Maria Bakalova, posing as a journalist. After the interview, which takes place in a hotel room, the personal attorney to President Trump is seen lying on a bed and putting his hand into his pants. Giuliani says he was only tucking in his shirt after recording equipment used for the interview was removed.

"If the president's lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he's done with other female journalists in hotel rooms," Baron Cohen told GMA. "Listen, I just urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did, and make your own mind up. It was pretty clear to us."

Baron Cohen also told GMA he was "quite concerned" for Bakalova while secretly monitoring the Giuliani scene.

Giuliani, who in the scene can also be heard appearing to tell Bakalova she "can give me your phone number and your address," had earlier this week said that "at no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate." He added that "if Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Details of Giuliani's Borat scene, which occurs near the end of the mockumentary, were revealed on Wednesday as reviews for the film were published. While Amazon was set to release the film on Friday, it was uploaded early on Thursday right before the final 2020 presidential debate.







“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior then heaven knows what he’s doing with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”@SachaBaronCohen weighs in on the Rudy Giuliani scene in #Borat2 that has made headlines. pic.twitter.com/RfeNJeWPdw — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2020

