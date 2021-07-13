Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime win dismissal of Roy Moore defamation lawsuit

FILE PHOTO: 93rd Academy Awards
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Sacha Baron Cohen on Tuesday won the dismissal of a $95 million defamation lawsuit by Roy Moore, a former U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, who claimed he was duped into appearing on the Showtime series "Who Is America?" and portrayed falsely as a sex offender.

U.S. District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said the consent agreement Moore signed to be interviewed on the show barred him from suing the British comedian, Showtime and its parent ViacomCBS Inc, including for intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

Moore and his wife Kayla, who was also a plaintiff, quickly appealed the decision. Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit arose from a July 2018 broadcast where Baron Cohen, disguised as fictional Israeli anti-terrorism expert Erran Morad, demonstrated a supposed "pedophile detector" that when waved near Moore beeped.

Moore, 74, said he attended the Washington, D.C. interview believing he would receive an award for supporting Israel.

In his 26-page decision, Cronan called the segment "clearly a joke" and said no reasonable viewer would see it differently.

"It is simply inconceivable that the program's audience would have found a segment with Judge Moore activating a supposed pedophile-detecting wand to be grounded in any factual basis," Cronan wrote.

Moore, a Republican and former chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court, had sought to disqualify Cronan for alleged bias in opposing his political and religious beliefs.

"Judge Cronan's ruling makes no factual and legal sense," Larry Klayman, a conservative lawyer representing the Moores, said in a statement. "To the contrary, Judge Cronan's dismissal is the joke, and more than a bad joke at that."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Not nice: Baron Cohen sues Massachusetts cannabis dispensary

    Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has sued a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary he says used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Boston. The billboard for Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc. showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of Borat's catchphrases. The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was taken down in April, three days after Baron Cohen's attorneys sent a cease-and-desist order to the dispensary, according to the suit.

  • A federal judge tossed Roy Moore's defamation lawsuit against Sasha Baron Cohen

    Failed GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore claimed he had been duped into appearing on Sasha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who is America?"

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Files $9 Million Lawsuit After Borat Used in Cannabis Billboard Ad

    Baron Cohen is suing over copyright infringement, false advertising, and more.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Beats Roy Moore’s $95M ‘Who Is America?’ Defamation Suit

    EXCLUSIVE: Looks like Sacha Baron Cohen is getting the last laugh over failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. After almost three years of legal dogfighting between the savvy Who Is America? frontman and the scandal plagued Moore, a federal judge today has put the kibosh on the latter’s $95 million defamation lawsuit. “Defendants have moved […]

  • Six Months After Riot, Capitol Police Face Multiple Crises

    WASHINGTON — As the mob pushed its way through the Capitol’s Crypt on Jan. 6, Officer James Blassingame was slammed back against a stone column and nearly overrun. He saw hate in the eyes of the rioters, hoisting Donald Trump flags and “Make America Great Again” hats, as they urinated on the walls where American icons have served and as they called him racist slurs. “Legitimately, I did not think I was going to make it home,” Blassingame, 40, and a 17-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police forc

  • Analysis: Investors pivot to Powell after more hot U.S. inflation data

    The biggest rise in U.S. consumer prices in 13 years has intensified investor focus on messaging from the Federal Reserve, with the central bank’s chairman set to speak before Congress on Wednesday. Stocks appeared to be taking June’s sharp consumer price jump largely in stride, with major indexes edging lower after data showed inflation barreling higher amid supply constraints and a rebound in costs of travel-related services. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell due to testify before Congress on Wednesday, however, many will be watching for signs that the third straight month of hot inflation is pushing the central bank to alter its stance on rising consumer prices, which it has said are transitory, and may begin unwinding its easy-money policies sooner than expected.

  • Man arrested after fake bomb threat at Florida airport was upset over bag fee

    Authorities said the Canadian man, Wegal Rosen, sparked an evacuation of three terminals and shut down the airport for hours.

  • Sacha Baron Cohen sues over cannabis billboard featuring Borat character

    The star's bogus Kazakh journalist was used on a billboard alongside his "It's Nice!" catchphrase.

  • Weeds aren't all bad, but do need to be controlled

    The problem with weeds is that they are robbers. If large enough, they rob sunlight as they shade garden plants. Lambsquarter is one of many weeds shown to depress growth of neighboring vegetables such as corn and tomato.

  • WELLINGTON PARANORMAL Is FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS’ Successor

    Wellington Paranormal is a What We Do in the Shadows' spinoff, but its comic tone and characters remind us of Flight of the Conchords. The post WELLINGTON PARANORMAL Is FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS’ Successor appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Tigray rebels say they capture main town, push south and west

    Rebels in Ethiopia's Tigray region said on Tuesday they had recaptured a main town from rival forces and were pushing to take back more territory. War broke out last November between Tigray's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and Ethiopian federal forces. The government declared victory three weeks later when it seized the regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting.

  • Protester’s lawsuit seeks big damages, alleges Lexington officers used too much force

    The officers are accused of violating the protester’s rights during an arrest outside of police headquarters.

  • When Nickelodeon, YouTube stars exploit audiences to sexually abuse minors

    Celebrities who perpetrate sexual violence leverage access to young audiences as well as parents' trust in wholesome media brands.

  • Federal court rules against ban on handgun purchases for adults under 21

    A federal court ruled on Tuesday that the United States's ban on handguns for adults under the age of 21 is unconstitutional.

  • Italy to ban mammoth cruise ships from Venice as of Aug. 1

    Declaring Venice's waterways a “national monument,” Italy is banning mammoth cruise liners from sailing into the lagoon city, which risked being declared an imperiled world heritage site by the United Nations later this month. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the ban was urgently adopted at a Cabinet meeting Tuesday and will take effect Aug. 1. It applies to the lagoon basin near St. Mark’s Square and the Giudecca Canal, which is a major marine artery in Venice.

  • US deficit for current budget year climbs to $2.24 trillion

    In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Tuesday that the deficit for the budget year that ends in September is running 9.1% below last year's pace. The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year's deficit will total a slightly smaller $3 trillion. The deficits in both years were bloated by the multitrillion-dollar spending packages the government has passed to combat the economic downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Suspect in assassination of Haitian president was former DEA source

    After Moïse's assassination, the suspect contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the agency said. An official urged the person to surrender.

  • ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Land First Emmy Nominations for Marvel Studios

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming for the Emmys. The hit-making studio landed its first-ever Emmy nominations on Tuesday for its Disney+ series “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” “WandaVision” was the second-most nominated show with 23 nominations, including ones for stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprised their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, as well as the show itself for outstanding limited series. Kathryn Hahn was also nominated in the supportin

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Goes Head-To-Head With ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ In Sketch Category As NBC Show Narrowly Fails To Break Its Own Single-Year Record

    Saturday Night Live was so close to breaking its own Emmy nominations record. The long-running NBC comedy series scored 21 nominations this morning, just under its own single-year record of 22 nominations in 2017. That too was a season dominated by an election involved Donald Trump. This is a jump on the 15 nominations that […]

  • Officials: Afghan delegation, Taliban to talk peace in Qatar

    A high powered Afghan government delegation, which will include the head of the country’s reconciliation council, is to meet the Taliban in Doha to jump-start a long-stalled peace process, two Afghan officials said Tuesday. The two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject, said the Taliban were expected to bring their senior leaders to the table when the two sides meet, possibly on Friday. The Taliban maintain a political office in the Qatar capital of Doha.