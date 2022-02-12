🌱 Sachem Daily: AG Warns Super Bowl Betters + COVID-19 Numbers

Good morning, Sachem! Here's everything you need to know to get this Saturday started off right.

First, today's weather:

Clouds and sun; breezy, mild. High: 56 low: 31.

Here are the top 3 stories in Sachem today:

Don't let scammers 'game your gamble' AG warns before Super Bowl. This is the first Super Bowl that sports betting is legal in New York. There are ads to bet everywhere you look, but don't get fooled by false promises from these companies. Attorney General Letitia James has a stark warning for New Yorkers. "Before placing a bet, do your research into the platform, read the fine print of the offer, and follow our other tips to avoid any red flags and keep the odds in your favor," she said. "Online sports betting companies that fumble their advertising to mislead New Yorkers can expect to hear from my office." (Sachem Patch) ICYMI: How COVID brought two healers together at O Light Body Bar. COVID-19 is now in its third year. It's done a detriment to our society, but there have been many feel-good stories to come out of the pandemic. Check out how massage therapist Danielle Ormsby connected with chiropractor Dr. Dill when in need of his "essential services" during lockdown. It was the only way to keep her business open. The two would connect, hit it off, and eventually team up to offer their services at O Light Body Bar in Ronkonkoma. "This is a quiet place that's set back from the street," Ormsby says. "So it's very private. It's a home, but actually an office space and when you walk in you feel like you came home. We take care of you like family here."(Greater Long Island) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for February 10. As we take a deep dive into COVID-19 numbers again on Long Island, the news is fantastic. The positivity rate is hovering right around 3%, a drastic drop from a month ago where it had reached 25%. As the mask mandate ended this week, many local residents are hopeful that we are reaching the endemic phase. Take a look at all COVID-19 numbers in Suffolk County's daily report. (Press Release Desk)

Today in Sachem:

Try a Class $1 - Ballet Long Island. (9:00 a.m.)

Ballet Level 1 Class (5 – 7 years old) - The Ballet Center. (9:00 a.m.)

Swan Lake Act II - Ballet Long Island. (1:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Sachem Library: Is it too early for spring fever? The library is looking forward to all the fun programs and activities planned in their community garden space ! (Facebook)

Sachem Library: "Download the free Libby app, use your Sachem Library card, and start listening today ! (Facebook)

Sachem North Boys Volleyball: Samoset Red is rolling with a 2-0 start. Tonight, the Arrows defeated Commack in a 5-set thriller. (Facebook)

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I'm Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

