🌱 Sachem Daily: Weekend Events + Do You Wave To Your Neighbors?

First, today's weather:

Rainy times; fog this morning. High: 58 low: 50.

27 events to checkout on Long Island this weekend. Looking to get out this weekend and do something with the family or friends? Perfect, we have you covered with 27 different events throughout Long Island. There is something for everyone and all you have to do is click on the link to get more information! (Patch) Let's talk about waving: A block talk exploration. As technology has evolved, social interaction in public has seemingly diminished. COVID-19 restrictions also added to less social interaction, and we want to know if you wave to your neighbors. Check out this article we did with answers from Patch readers on how they go about interactions when seeing their neighbors. What do you do? (Patch) ICYMI: 5 cars stolen in one hour in Hauppauge. Five cars were stolen between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Each one of the cars were unlocked with the key fobs inside. Detectives are looking into if three of the thefts are connected. If you have any information, please call Suffolk County Crimestoppers at 1-800-221-TIPS. (Patch)

Scrapbook (or any other craft!) 12 Hour Crop - Craft Time! (9:00 a.m.)

The Frog Prince - Ballet Long Island. (1:00 p.m.)

Live Music with Vintagesoul at Anthony's Live. (6:00 p.m.)

Sachem Library: "Sachem community, submit your stories, art and photography to our new literary magazine, Brush & Ink . See the guidelines and submit your work using the link in the article." (Facebook)

Sachem Library: "Are you looking for a job and not sure where to start? Visit JobNow for access to job search tools and live job coaches. (Facebook)

FREE Pet Portrait Event (March 19)

Macaron and Wine Pairing Featuring Petite + Sweet Macarons at Sannino Vineyard (March 20)

Spanish Class for Adult Beginners This SUNDAY! (March 20)

Experiencing Muscle or Joint Pain? Learn Which Type of Musculoskeletal Provider is Right for You! (March 22)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Behind The Scoreboard – From The Court To The Screen (Details)

