Sachem Schools To Distribute State At-Home COVID Tests This Week
HOLTSVILLE, NY—As part of New York State's distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests for students, Sachem Central District received an allotment of kits. The testing is designed to help keep districts open.
The district will distribute the kits to families on a voluntary basis on Thursday and Friday Jan. 6 and 7. One test per student will be allowed.
The pick-up sites will be at Chippewa Elementary, Grundy Ave. Elementary, Hiawatha Elementary, Merrimac Elementary, Nokomis Elementary and Waverly Elementary schools from 4 to 7 p.m.
This article originally appeared on the Sachem Patch