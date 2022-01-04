Sachem Schools To Distribute State At-Home COVID Tests This Week

HOLTSVILLE, NY—As part of New York State's distribution of at-home COVID-19 tests for students, Sachem Central District received an allotment of kits. The testing is designed to help keep districts open.

The district will distribute the kits to families on a voluntary basis on Thursday and Friday Jan. 6 and 7. One test per student will be allowed.

The pick-up sites will be at Chippewa Elementary, Grundy Ave. Elementary, Hiawatha Elementary, Merrimac Elementary, Nokomis Elementary and Waverly Elementary schools from 4 to 7 p.m.

