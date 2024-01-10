The Sachems: Where Middleboro High School stands in push to ban Native American mascots

MIDDLEBORO — Middleboro High School, whose mascot is the Sachems — a term for Native American chiefs — is one of 23 schools in the state of Massachusetts whose mascot refers to aspects of indigenous culture. A bill put forth by state lawmakers and Native American advocates could put an end to that.

In November 2023, a Joint Committee on Education heard bills S.245 and H.477, two identical bills in the Senate and House that would prohibit public schools in Massachusetts from using indigenous names, mascots, and logos.

Here’s where Middleboro High School stands on changing their mascot.

A bill that could ban Middleboro High School from using their mascot

Proposed bills S.245 in the Senate and H.477 in the House state that no public school uses an athletic team name, logo, or mascot which names, refers to, represents, or is associated with Native Americans, including aspects of Native American cultures and specific Native American tribes.

If passed, the bills would ensure that schools using the prohibited insignia would be forced to select a new school, athletic team name, logo, or mascot and refrain from purchasing or acquiring uniforms, signs, and other materials that depict it.

However, schools would be able to continue to use uniforms and other materials bearing the prohibited name, logo, or mascot if it were purchased before a date selected by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In cases such as those, the school would be required to replace the associated part of the facility during the normal course of building maintenance.

What is Middleboro High School’s mascot?

A sachem is a term for a North American indigenous chief. The high school’s website defines a sachem as a “respected tribal leader” on their homepage.

Will Middleboro High School change their mascot?

According to Middleboro School Committee Vice Chairman Ezekiel Lewis, while the mascot’s name is the same, the school has tried to limit the chief iconography. The principal, Lewis said, has been keeping the Native American mascot to a low profile and instead, emphasizing the school’s colors and the importance of being a member of Middleboro High School — not the Sachems.

“The only thing left of the Native American icon was on our old gym floor. Since they tore down the building and we recently got a brand new high school, there isn’t any Native American imagery anywhere in the building,” said Lewis. “However, we do have the letter ‘M’ and there’s a feather. That feather was part of the original native American icon of the gymnasium.”

Despite the school’s best efforts to limit the mascot’s image, the school has no plans to change it if the bill is not passed.

“It’s not been one of our priorities and there hasn’t been any complaints,” said Lewis. “It’s the prerogative of the superintendent and principal to run the school how they see fit."

“If the policy changes with this law coming in, if we need to change the mascot formally, then that’s what I know we’re all willing to do,” he added.

According to Lewis, there have not been discussions about what the replacement would be.

Why the mascot is a problem, according to indigenous activists

In November 2023, a Joint Committee on Education heard both bills, and lawmakers and advocates discussed the issue.

Rhonda Anderson, a Iñupiaq - Athabascan Native American and Western Massachusetts Commissioner on Indian Affairs spoke in support of the new bill.

"Unfortunately, today, the remaining schools with native mascots are stubbornly attached to controlling our native identities, which they're using against our wishes," Anderson said. "Those mascots are not of our choosing. We are over 576 different, vastly different, communities and cultures, and what's being used is a stereotype and is not acceptable," she said.

“It’s a racist way of looking at us, the indigenous people, and this problem of racism we cannot just wave a magic wand at and get rid of. We can’t do that,” said Native American Fairies Gray. “We can take away pieces at a time. This is one of those pieces. No education comes with this indigenous mascot.”

What will happen next?

“The committee will be reviewing the bill and making a decision later this year,” a spokesperson for Representative Steven Ultrino, vice chair of the Joint Committee on Education said. “We don’t have a timeline for that unfortunately. Once it’s past the hearing stage, they will be figuring out whether it will move any further.”

