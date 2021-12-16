Sachse man indicted in August murder in southeast Abilene

A Taylor County grand jury Thursday indicted a Dallas-area man suspected of killing a man at the end of August.

Gabriel Hall, of Sachse, was indicted on one count of murder stemming from the Aug. 31 shooting death of Carlos Veliz Jr.

According to court documents and Reporter-News archives, Veliz's body was found early Aug. 31 at a convenience store parking lot in the 900 block of East South 11th Street.

Gabriel Balagtas Hall

The body was near the front door of the business, the documents said.

According to the documents, investigators learned later that he was shot at another location, which was not disclosed, about two hours before the body was found.

Police said it was a video taken from the second location, the documents said. It depicted Veliz in an argument with someone inside a crossover sport utility vehicle.

Hall became a person of interest, Reporter-News archives said, after learning he rented a vehicle fitting the description and was parked at his girlfriend's residence.

Police were unable to determine if Hall was in the video in question, the court documents said, but gunshot residue was found on his hands during a test and a spent shell casing matching the caliber and weapon used was found in the rented vehicle.

Hall was taken into Taylor County Jail custody in October and remains in custody with bond set at $505,000, including other charges.

