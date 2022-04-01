Sackets Harbor man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining Fort Drum contracts meant for disabled veterans

Apr. 1—WATERTOWN — A Sackets Harbor businessman and a Virginia man have pleaded guilty to federal charges that they schemed to obtain government construction contracts at Fort Drum that were set aside for businesses owned and operated by disabled veterans.

Sean O'Sullivan, 59, of Sackets Harbor, and David Rose, 58, of Newport News, Virginia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the pair and their businesses have agreed to pay a total of $758,527 to the federal government to resolve their liability for the submission of false claims for payment to the government. Both also could face a maximum 20-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000 at sentencing. Mr. O'Sullivan's sentencing is scheduled for May 11, while Mr. Rose's is set for July 20.

Federal government agencies offer "set-aside" construction contracts to Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, SDVOSBs, which must meet certain criteria, including that a military veteran with a disability rating incurred as a result of military service must own the majority of the business and personally manage and control its daily business operations.

Prosecutors said that Mr. Rose and Mr. O'Sullivan incorporated and co-owned Sierra Delta Contracting LLC, a construction company. Although Mr. Rose is a service-disabled military veteran, Mr. O'Sullivan is not, according to prosecutors. Mr. O'Sullivan certified to federal agencies that Sierra Delta was a SDVOSB, falsely representing that Mr. Rose personally managed and controlled Sierra Delta's day-to-day business operations.

That certification was false, prosecutors said, because Mr. O'Sullivan, not Mr. Rose, fulfilled those roles. Mr. Rose lived in Virginia, where he had a full-time job unrelated to Sierra Delta, and Mr. O'Sullivan ran the business by himself in Jefferson County, with little input from Mr. Rose.

Sierra Delta bid on and received multiple construction contracts from the Army at Fort Drum and one construction contract from the U.S. Department of Transportation. All of the contracts were 100% set aside for SDVOSBs. These contracts were fraudulently obtained because Sierra Delta was not a SDVOSB, prosecutors said.

Mr. O'Sullivan arranged for Sierra Delta to hire SOS Inc. — Mr. O'Sullivan's own construction company — as the primary subcontractor on the set-aside contracts, enabling Mr. O'Sullivan to retain the majority of the profits generated by the contracts. Mr. O'Sullivan admitted that he received $345,271 in profits from the scheme. Mr. Rose admitted that he received $33,992 from his participation in the scheme.

Government agencies challenged Sierra Delta's SDVOSB status and questioned whether Mr. Rose managed the company on a day-to-day basis. In response, Mr. Rose falsely claimed that he "control(led) the long-term and day-to-day operations of Sierra Delta Contracting LLC," that he maintained Sierra Delta's "main office" in Virginia, that he worked on Sierra Delta business 25 hours a week and that Mr. O'Sullivan dedicated substantially less time to Sierra Delta. Mr. Rose knew these statements were false, according to prosecutors.

Mr. O'Sullivan, Sierra Delta Contracting LLC and SOS Inc. will pay $690,542.68, and Mr. Rose will pay $67,984 to the federal government as part of the resolution of the criminal and civil allegations.

In a related matter, Mr. O'Sullivan also pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit an offense against the United States by offering and giving gratuities to Fort Drum Contracting Officer Cindy McAleese. In pleading guilty, Mr. O'Sullivan agreed that he promised and provided things of value to Ms. McAleese, including sports tickets, meals, sexual encounters, and time and attention, for and because of official action taken by Ms. McAleese on Mr. O'Sullivan's behalf, such as providing Mr. O'Sullivan's company with government contracts and approving payment on those contracts.

Mr. O'Sullivan also admitted that he and Ms. McAleese, of Dexter, took steps to keep their relationship a secret from other officials at Fort Drum. Ms. McAleese has been indicted for her alleged role in the conspiracy, and her trial is scheduled to take place on July 11.