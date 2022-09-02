Saco police arrest local man on firearms charges

Sep. 2—Saco police arrested a local man Thursday afternoon in connection with reports of gunshots fired on Milliken Mills Road.

James Townsend, 61, of Saco, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm near a dwelling, and violating his conditions of probation, according to a release issued by police Chief Jack Clements.

Following an investigation, police identified Townsend as the suspect and they obtained a search warrant for Townsend's home at 139 Milliken Mills Road. They were assisted by the Southern Maine Special Response Team and the Cumberland County Emergency Services Unit.

Around 1:30 p.m., police entered the home and took Townsend into custody without incident. Townsend was transported to the York County Jail where his bail was set at $10,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 21.