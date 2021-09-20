Saco police investigating armed robbery at convenience store

Sep. 20—Saco police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who entered a local convenience store early Sunday morning, pointed a gun at the clerk, and fled with cash from the store's register.

Deputy Chief of Police Corey Huntress said in a news release that no shots were fired and there were no injuries during the armed robbery at the Irving Circle K convenience store at 775 Portland Road. The incident took place around 6:37 a.m.

The employee who was robbed told police that a man with a dark complexion entered the store, pointed a gun in the clerk's direction, and demanded money from the cash drawer. The robber fled on foot. Saco and Old Orchard Beach police officers searched the area with assistance from a South Portland Police Department canine unit.

Police described the robber, who remains at large, as being 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a gray, zippered hooded sweatshirt with some type of marking on the left chest, dark pants, and red and white sneakers.

Saco police are asking that anyone in the area of the business around the time of the robbery or who might have information about the suspect contact the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 282-8216 or its communications center at 284-4535.

Irving Circle K is located across the street from Funtown Splashtown USA on Route 1, also known as Portland Road.