Saco police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Nov. 14—Saco police are looking for a driver suspected of hitting a man and his dog in a residential neighborhood on Monday evening and then fleeing the scene.

The victim and his dog was crossing Lincoln Street just west of Forest Street around 6 p.m. when a car hit him and continued driving, according to police.

Another driver who was behind the suspect witnessed the crime, Deputy Chief Corey Huntress said, but was unable to get a clear description of the driver and could only described the car as a small and light-colored.

The victim suffered a leg injury and was taken to Maine Medical Center. His dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian. Huntress said Tuesday he did not have an update on their conditions.

Police believe the suspect's car suffered damage to the driver side. They ask that anyone with information about the crash contact the Saco Police Department at 207-284-4535.