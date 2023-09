Sep. 11—Saco police are searching for a 14-year-old boy they say was last seen Friday night.

Cameron Wiggins-Mahlman left his home around 9 p.m. Friday, Saco police said, and could have been traveling to Westbrook or Portland.

Police say he is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saco police at 284-4535.