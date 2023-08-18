SACOG officials meet in Yuba Co.: Regional leaders tour Marysville, hear from local officials on progress

Aug. 17—Members of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments Board of Directors and other officials were in Yuba County on Thursday to hear from local leaders about the progress that is happening in the area and the future of the county as a whole.

Often referred to as SACOG, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments is an important organization for the Sacramento region — of which Yuba and Sutter counties are a part of — because it plays a major role in distributing transportation funding, among other benefits.

Recently, Marysville and other areas in Yuba County have been the beneficiary of SACOG grants that provide opportunities to improve the infrastructure and quality of life for area residents.

In May, SACOG approved millions in funding that directly benefits the Yuba-Sutter region — both its people and its roads.

"It's a great day for the Yuba-Sutter region with over $24 million of grant funds to be put to good use to enhance our communities, improve transportation and positively affect economic development," Marysville Community and Economic Development Director and Sutter County Supervisor Dan Flores previously said. "This SACOG award demonstrates how strong collaboration between the Yuba-Sutter jurisdictions and our partners like Blue Zones really does pay off. SACOG staff shared with us that our area really has a great story to tell and that is the main reason we were considered for the grants. We are stronger together."

On Thursday, Chuck Smith, a local historian and the public information officer for Sutter County, led a short tour of downtown Marysville for about 50 members of SACOG. After meeting at the Brick Coffee House Cafe, various SACOG officials and area leaders walked down D Street toward the Bok Kai Temple for a tour of one of Marysville's most historic places.

After the tour, SACOG held a regular meeting at the Yuba County Health and Human Services building. During that meeting, officials from cities such as Roseville, got a chance to hear from local leaders on the forward momentum currently happening in Yuba County, the effect SACOG grants have had on various infrastructure projects, and what the future holds.

Yuba County District 4 Supervisor Gary Bradford, who also is a member of the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors, started the presentation during the meeting by giving an overview of some of the current development projects happening and a brief history of Yuba County.

Bradford also highlighted the work of Yuba Water Agency and how it is key to providing clean energy for the state.

Dan Peterson, former director of public works for Yuba County, spoke about the impact money from SACOG has had on the Safe Routes to School project in Olivehurst. Because of how Olivhurst and parts of Linda were founded and developed, there was no formal structure in how that was accomplished. As a result, many areas lacked proper sidewalks and drains. Thanks to funding from groups such as SACOG, those needed infrastructure improvements are being made.

In the allocation of funding that occurred in May, Yuba County was awarded $300,000 for its Fleming Way Safe Routes to Schools project in Olivehurst. The funding included money for the engineering and design for 5,300 linear feet of sidewalks, new crosswalks, striping, ADA compliant ramps, class III bike routes, curbs, gutters, and signage. The purpose of the project is to create safer accessways to schools.

Peterson shared a story of how children in the area were at times forced to walk on the street because the makeshift ditches on the side of the road became flooded. Thanks to funding from groups such as SACOG, Yuba County has been able to address these important issues.

"I cannot express how much this means to Yuba County and those that live here," Peterson said. "... We have decades of work to do to modernize infrastructure in places such as Olivehurst."

Peterson also shared how much of an advantage Yuba County has over other jurisdictions because of its close relationship with Yuba Water Agency. Thanks to having a local cost share partner, Yuba County is able to more successfully receive grants.

Various officials also recognized how Yuba County was able to strategically go after grants and be an example to others.

Peterson then shared the importance of outreach to the community about various projects happening around them.

"There are opportunities and it is up to us to let people know there is light at the end of the tunnel," Peterson said.

SACOG's visit to Marysville and Yuba County was part of an effort by the board to visit the various cities and communities it serves.

"They wanted to tour the city of Marysville and get a look at what we have going on, sort of an overview," Flores said.

Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum said success attracts success in reference to the importance of the visit and the impact it could have on future grant opportunities.

"They obviously see the concerns, but there's some successes," Branscum said. "The Yuba County staff is so strong. I complimented Kevin (Mallen), county administrator, and said what makes Yuba County go is your staff, just as Jim Schaad has done in Marysville. It really makes a difference. That is the key. Without a significant CEO, you don't have great staff and you don't make great progress."