Sacramentans share what they are looking forward to in 2021

After a year filled with extreme challenges, many people are ready to leave 2020 behind. KCRA 3 asked shoppers at Delta Shores in Elk Grove how their holiday plans changed this year due to COVID, and what they are most looking forward to in 2021. See the full story in the video above.

Latest Stories

  • ‘Sad and an utter scam’: Republican congressman accuses Trump of temper tantrums and conspiracy theories

    ‘They will raise money and gain followers by blaming everyone else,’ says Adam Kinzinger

  • Turkey says it killed 15 Kurdish militants preparing attack in northeast Syria

    Turkey said on Sunday its military killed 15 militants from the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it said was preparing to carry out an attack in a region of northeast Syria controlled by Turkey and its Syrian rebel allies. In an offensive last year dubbed the Peace Spring Operation, Turkey seized a 120-km (75-mile) stretch of border territory in northeast Syria from the YPG, which it considers a terrorist organisation linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militia.

  • Police at Nashville blast credit divine intervention, say RV played "Downtown" before exploding

    “I literally heard God tell me to turn around," an officer said of surviving the blast. Police also say the Petula Clark song was coming from the vehicle prior to the explosion.

  • London can be 'most attractive place in the world' to list a company after Brexit deal, Rishi Sunak says

    Brexit gives the UK the chance to "do things a bit differently" on financial services, the Chancellor has said, as he pledged to make the City of London "the most attractive place" to list new companies. Rishi Sunak used his first interview since the Brexit deal was published to suggest the UK will diverge from the EU in an attempt to lure businesses to London. The trade treaty brokered with Brussels on Thursday gives little detail on financial services and EU market access must still be negotiated for British-based firms in specific deals. An upcoming “memorandum of understanding” between the UK and EU on arrangements for the City of London is expected in the new year. Mr Sunak told broadcasters: "Now that we've left the European Union we can do things a bit differently and we're embarking on that journey, for example, examining how we make the City of London the most attractive place to list new companies anywhere in the world. "But this deal also provides reassurance because there's a stable, regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal which I think will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners." Mr Sunak’s comments came after the Prime Minister told The Telegraph his trade deal secures "access for solicitors, barristers" and a "good deal for digital".

  • Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible'

    President Trump still hasn't signed Congress' $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, and the clock is ticking. Indeed, it's looking more likely that he'll veto it, or simply sit on it, unless lawmakers find a way to increase direct stimulus payments and cut some other items, like foreign aid, out of the package before a potential government shut down on Tuesday.While Trump may genuinely want more significant individual payments, he's faced criticism for waiting until after a bipartisan agreement was reached to make his opinion clear, surprising Congress and his own negotiating team led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the process. One source briefed by White House officials on the matter told The Washington Post, Trump — who has been frustrated by his election loss and the fallout from the coronavirus during his final year in office — is "just angry at everybody and wants to inflict as much pain on Congress as possible."Even Mnuchin, one of the few Cabinet members to make it all four years with Trump, seems to be on the outs with his boss. Per the Post, Mnuchin was excited about the agreement and believed the president would sign it, but was then reportedly blindsided by Trump posting a video last week in which he bashed the deal and its $600 checks."Loyalty and assistance to President Trump generally gets rewarded with humiliation," Brian Reidl, a conservative policy expert at the right-leaning think tank, the Manhattan Institute, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com The best movies of 2020 What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? Why the U.S. may not be aware of new coronavirus variant's presence

  • Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine -NYT

    A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the doctor. Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT reported. It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna's vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

  • ‘Karen’ assaults, falsely accuses Grammy-winning father’s son of iPhone theft

    On Saturday, a white woman frantically accused a Black teen of stealing her iPhone at a New York City hotel, only to discover moments later that it was left behind in an Uber. The teen is the son of Grammy-award winning trumpet player Keyon Harrold, who captured the incident of the woman lunging at him and his son on video. In the video, posted on Harrold’s Instagram page, the unidentified woman is seen urgently telling the hotel manager that the 14-year-old had taken her phone.

  • Hundreds of British holidaymakers escape from quarantine in luxury ski resort

    Hundreds of British skiers forced to quarantine in the Swiss resort of Verbier have escaped from their quarters, as a local politician complained it was nearly impossible to control the coronavirus due to Europe's porous borders. The holiday-makers were ordered to isolate for 10 days in their accommodation after the UK announced it had detected a mutation of the coronavirus. But on Sunday, hoteliers informed officials that breakfast trays were left untouched outside guests’ rooms and calls were unanswered. Of the 420 Britons identified by authorities as being in the luxury resort when the quarantine was hastily enforced, less than a dozen remained by Sunday. From midnight on December 20, Switzerland banned flights from the UK and put in place a retroactive 10-day quarantine for Britons who had arrived since December 14. On December 24, Swiss authorities then announced Britons were allowed to return home, even those in quarantine if special measures were taken which included informing cantonal authorities of their mode of transport. Christophe Darbellay, the President of the Valais government, defended his office against accusations that too little was done to enforce the quarantine. He said: “Some guests left by car and are now in quarantine in the UK. “There is a sense of personal responsibility. You can travel all over Europe without having to identify yourself. The border is a sieve.” He criticised the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), saying passenger information was delivered too late. He said: “Passenger data was missing. Our work was made unnecessarily difficult.” The FOPH denied this and said it had requested airline data for the 92 UK flights that had arrived since December 14 and gave the cantons data on Wednesday. Simon Wiget, the Director of Verbier Tourist Office, told The Daily Telegraph that the rules were confusing. He said: “It was a drip, drip of information that we had and we informed tourists about the rules as best we could. “We called all the hotels and tour operators and said that people who had travelled from the UK had to announce themselves to the Swiss authorities.

  • Biden calls Trump's refusal to sign relief bill an 'abdication of responsibility'

    President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday released a statement criticizing President Trump for refusing to sign the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress earlier this week.Biden warned "this abdication of responsibility has devastating consequences," noting that millions of Americans will lose enhanced unemployment benefits (which are set to expire Saturday), small businesses will go longer without federal aid, and eviction moratoriums will end next week unless Trump decides to sign the bill.> Biden calls Trump not yet signing the covid relief bill an “abdication of responsibility.” He says Trump should sign it and again argues for “more action that we’ll need to take early in the new year to revive the economy and contain the pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/OsqFNRtWEc> > — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 26, 2020It's unclear whether Trump will relent, though he continued to criticize the package because it designates just $600 for stimulus checks for individuals. Democratic lawmakers seem to be on board with his call to push that figure up to $2,000 per person, but the GOP appears hesitant. Biden didn't address stimulus checks specifically in his latest statement, but he said that while Trump signing the current bill is "critical," it's a "first step and down payment on more action that we'll need to take" after he steps into the Oval Office.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' The best movies of 2020 What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?

  • Canada's Ontario finds two cases of virus variant first seen in UK

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Health officials in Ontario said on Saturday that two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom have appeared in the Canadian province. Scientists say the variant is about 40%-70% more transmissible than the original strain. The Canadian cases, identified in a couple in southern Ontario with no known travel history, exposure or high-risk contact, came as the province went into a lockdown on Saturday.

  • Marco Rubio accuses Fauci of having ‘lied’ about face masks and ‘distorting’ facts

    The Florida senator attacked Dr Fauci for changing his guidance on Covid-19, which the public health expert said was due to evolving understanding of the virus

  • China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 after high-profile offences committed by children

    China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility for murder and some other serious crimes from 14 to 12 after some high-profile killings by children. The change means that children aged between 12 and 14 who commit crimes such as intentional homicide, or intentional injury that leads to death or severe disability, will now be held criminally liable. Before, they were exempt from criminal punishment, but could be ordered to undergo correctional education. Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, but teenagers aged 14 to 16 can be charged and punished as criminals for serious crimes including intentional homicide, rape and robbery. The issue of whether to lower the criminal age of responsibility came to the fore after a case last year in which a 13-year-old boy confessed to police that he had killed a 10-year-old girl. State media reported that the girl failed to return home from a painting class one Sunday afternoon. The girl’s father said that the boy had tricked the girl into entering his home, sexually assaulted her, stabbed her to death and then dumped her body on the side of a road. Following the killing in Dalian city in northeastern China, the boy was sent to a juvenile rehabilitation centre for three years. There was public outrage over what was perceived to be his lenient treatment. In another case, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in August in Shaanxi province by six juveniles, including one who was under the age of 14, according to reports last month. The youngest has been placed under the supervision of a guardian, while the other five have been arrested on suspicion of intentional injury causing death. Authorities have previously announced an increase in the number of juvenile cases being handled by prosecutors. Last year, there was a 5 per cent increase year-on-year in the number of prosecutions of juveniles, with the most common crimes being theft, robbery, intentional injury, affray, creating disturbances and rape, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in June.

  • Despite smooth election, GOP leaders seek vote restrictions

    Republicans in key states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden already are pushing for new restrictions, especially to absentee voting. President Donald Trump has been unrelenting in his attacks on mail voting as he continues to challenge the legitimacy of an election he lost. “This myth could not justify throwing out the results of the election, nor can it justify imposing additional burdens on voters that will disenfranchise many Americans,” said Wendy Weiser, head of the democracy program at the Brennan Center for Justice at the NYU School of Law.

  • George Blake, last in line of Cold War spies who betrayed Britain, dies at 98

    George Blake, who died in Russia on Saturday at the age of 98, was the last in a line of British spies whose secret work for the Soviet Union humiliated the intelligence establishment when it was discovered at the height of the Cold War. Britain says he exposed the identities of hundreds of Western agents across Eastern Europe in the 1950s, some of whom were executed as a result of his treason. His case was among the most notorious of the Cold War, alongside those of a separate ring of British double agents known as the Cambridge Five.

  • Woman survives after vehicle goes over San Francisco beach cliff

    It ended up on its roof on the sand at Fort Funston.

  • Russia holds ally of Kremlin foe Navalny - lawyer

    Russia appears to have detained an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says she was held for 48 hours after questioning. He says they took her from her flat and seized a laptop. Russian authorities confirmed Friday (December 25) that they had launched a criminal case, but made no mention of detention. Sobol faces accusations of violently entering a flat that her supporters say is linked to a secret agent involved in a plot to kill Navalny. The offence can carry a jail term of up to two years. Navalny was the target of a poisoning he blames on Russia’s FSB security service. The FSB denies his account of the incident. But the move against Sobol is the latest in a clampdown on political opposition ahead of next year’s parliamentary election. She is planning to run for office, though outspoken Kremlin critics are often prevented from standing. Writing on Twitter, Navalny said authorities intended Sobol’s arrest as a warning not to look into his poisoning.

  • At least 11 climbers dead in blizzards and avalanche on Iranian mountain

    At least 11 hikers died over the weekend in the mountain range north of Tehran when a series of avalanches were triggered by blizzards and heavy snowfall, Iran’s Red Crescent rescue group said. The rescue efforts, which began on Friday when the first two deaths were reported, intensified over the weekend as more were reported missing. State television broadcast footage of the helicopter rescue mission searching for bodies and survivors on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks; as well as Red Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snowy mountainside. Ten people had been killed on the mountain and one died in hospital after being rescued, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB. Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, a popular weekend attraction for hiking and climbing. According to state TV, the avalanches struck in four different areas. The Iranian Red Crescent said the rescue efforts were complicated by the bad weather. On Friday, Iranian media reported that more than 100 people were estimated to be stuck in the avalanche. Shahin Fathi, the managing director of the Red Crescent, told BBC Persian that as of Saturday, families were still reporting seven people missing. “We may still have injuries in the Kolakchal area, but there are no exact statistics," said Mr Fathi on Sunday. The Mountaineering Meteorological channel on Telegram warned people in Tehran not to go to the mountains because of the possibility of an avalanche in Alborz.

  • Lawmakers urge Trump to sign stimulus bill or be blamed for 'chaos' and 'misery'

    Unpredictable lame-duck President Trump confounds Congress by holding off on signing a COVID relief bill.

  • Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

    Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality. Members of the public joined as relatives and friends in Tarlac province, north of Manila, paid their final respects to Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year old son Frank Gregorio, who were shot in the head after a row over noise. The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity.

  • Park rangers cite visitors to Hawaii volcano eruption site

    Park rangers have cited dozens of people who have gathered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness an ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. The rangers said those cited had ventured into dangerous areas to take photos and videos of the volcano eruption that had created a lake of lava in its crater that was 554 feet (169 meters) deep on Thursday. “All it takes is a slight change in wind direction and these offenders could inhale a fatal dose of volcanic gas," said Chief Ranger Jack Corrao.